Forget the Sony XM4, this is the best Sony wireless earbuds deal on Cyber Monday

There are some great headphone deals around this Cyber Monday. The brilliant Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds are almost half-price, while the brand new five-star, over-ear WH-1000XM5 are down to their lowest-ever price.
Both are great deals, but we think this one might actually pip it. The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds were already great value at their original price, but now Cyber Monday has seen their price slashed in half.
The WF-C500 are down from $90 to £49 (opens in new tab) in the UK, while in the US they're down from $100 to $58 (opens in new tab).
UK: Sony WF-C500
was £90 now £49 at Amazon (save £41)
US: Sony WF-C500
was $100 now $58 Amazon (save $42)
Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange and mint.
What Hi-Fi? Award winner
These are cheap and cheerful Bluetooth earbuds that deliver a 20-hour battery life, are available in a range of finishes, and deliver bona fide great sound quality.
We like the Sony WF-C500 so much that they're our current budget Best Buy winner in the wireless earbuds category.
At their new, lowest-ever price in the UK and US, they're even more of a steal. Sony brings its considerable expertise in flagship earbuds into a stocking filler of a bud that's hugely appealing, which makes it easy to recommend to anyone prepared to stretch their budget just a touch.
Still too expensive? You can find even cheaper options in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds deals.
