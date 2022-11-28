Forget the Sony XM4, this is the best Sony wireless earbuds deal on Cyber Monday

By Joe Cox
Contributions from
Kashfia Kabir
 published

The Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds are superb value at more than half the price of the better known model

True wireless earbuds: Sony WF-C500 - Cyber Monday deal
There are some great headphone deals around this Cyber Monday. The brilliant Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds are almost half-price, while the brand new five-star, over-ear WH-1000XM5 are down to their lowest-ever price.

Both are great deals, but we think this one might actually pip it. The Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds were already great value at their original price, but now Cyber Monday has seen their price slashed in half.

The WF-C500 are down from $90 to £49 (opens in new tab) in the UK, while in the US they're down from $100 to $58 (opens in new tab).

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange and mint. 
What Hi-Fi? Award winner

These are cheap and cheerful Bluetooth earbuds that deliver a 20-hour battery life, are available in a range of finishes, and deliver bona fide great sound quality. 

We like the Sony WF-C500 so much that they're our current budget Best Buy winner in the wireless earbuds category.

At their new, lowest-ever price in the UK and US, they're even more of a steal. Sony brings its considerable expertise in flagship earbuds into a stocking filler of a bud that's hugely appealing, which makes it easy to recommend to anyone prepared to stretch their budget just a touch.

Still too expensive? You can find even cheaper options in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds deals.

