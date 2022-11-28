Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds drop to lowest-ever price this Cyber Monday

It can be hard to decipher which deals are genuine deals but this Sony WF-1000XM4 Cyber Monday deal is a definite winner.

The five-star, award-winning, best-in-class (you get the picture), true wireless earbuds are down from £250 to £159 on Amazon (opens in new tab). You can also get the same discount at John Lewis (opens in new tab) and at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab).

And while we see products' prices yo-yo up and down throughout the year as sales come and go, we can assure you this is the best price we've seen on the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds.

And that also makes us think this deal may well not hang around once Cyber Monday ends, so you should act fast if you want to make a saving.

A quick look at our pick of the best wireless earbuds will tell you that the XM4 headphones have been rooted to the top spot every day since we tested them. And their superiority was confirmed when they won again at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022.

As we said in our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, the earbuds are comfortable to wear, sport new-look earpieces that include touch-sensitive controls and have a new ear tip design which helps with noise isolation. Combine this with the excellent noise-cancelling technology provided by Sony's Integrated Processor V1 and you've got a pair of headphones that effectively block out the hustle and bustle.

IPX4 water resistance comes as part of the WF-1000XM4 package, as does Sony's clever Headphones Connect app for iOS and Android, plus handy features such as Quick Attention and Speak-To-Chat which both allow you to have a conversation without removing the earbuds.

In our review, we said the XM4 sounded detailed, dynamic and well-balanced. Deep bass notes sound deep and tight, while vocals are refined. The sound quality will have you listening to your favourite tunes again and again, while the eight-hour battery life is class-leading in this field.

They were already great but thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, they are a real bargain.

