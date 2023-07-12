Forget Prime Day's disappointing home cinema deals and check out this on-sale setup we've put together

Amazon Prime Day is always a great excuse to pick up a new TV, soundbar or headphones, however, we often find there to be a serious lack of home cinema deals. While a few have crept in, the XGIMI Aura 4K is down nearly £700 for example, most of the projector deals concern coffee table style and portable projectors.

Home cinema audio equipment isn't faring much better, as while soundbars deals take centre stage, AVRs and home theatre speaker packages are disappointingly absent from the sales.

Thankfully, other retailers like Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds have stepped up, putting on their own deals to fill the void. Unfortunately, the only thing we're missing here is a 4K Blu-ray player, as deals on those, are practically non-existent right now, so bear in mind you'll need to factor in the player of your choice with this setup.

The projector: Sony VPL-XW5000ES

Sony VPL-XW5000ES was £5999 now £5199 (save £800) at Richer Sounds (with VIP)

Sony debuted the cheapest native 4K laser projector ever made last year, and it immediately bowled us over with its incredibly deep and detailed image. While it's still a premium model, with a price tag to match, you can save £800 if you sign up for Richer Sounds' VIP programme for free.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner - Product of the Year

Read our full Sony VPL-XW5000ES review

We called the Sony VPL-XW5000ES a "watershed moment not just for Sony’s projection business but the home cinema world in general" last year, and we firmly stand by that claim. Sony developed the cheapest native 4K laser projector to date, which could have meant that it cut some corners in the process, but thankfully that isn't the case.

The XW5000ES delivers a stunningly crisp and detailed 4K picture that oozes cinematic quality alongside impressively deep blacks. Contrast is also killer on this unit, with tangible depth to the image and excellent shading. These aspects work together to create a superbly cinematic image overall, outclassing many rivals at this price and earning it Product of the Year in the projector category at last year's What Hi-Fi? Awards.

So how do you get £800 off this top-notch beamer? You'll need to sign up for Richer Sounds' VIP programme, which is free to sign up to and there's no monthly cost either. Once you verified your account, you'll be able to claim this deal and add the projector to your basket - simple!

The AV amplifier: Arcam AVR-31

Arcam AVR31 was £5799 now £4799 (save £1000) at Richer Sounds

Arcam blew us away with the AVR31, as its powerful cinematic sound, and its expansive feature set including HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HDMI 2.1 is the icing on the cake. And yes, it does Dolby Atmos too, this AVR is unstoppable. Richer Sounds is showing it down from £6249, meaning you can save £1450 right now.

Read our full Arcam AVR-31 review

Arcam nailed cinematic sound with the AVR31, with its seven channels of amplification allowing for either a cohesive 7.1 system or you can swap out those rear surrounds for a pair of Dolby Atmos toppers or ceiling speakers for some truly immersive audio. It's also got HDMI 2.1 with support for 4K/120Hz (unfortunately our Sony projector doesn't support this, but consider this feature future-proofing) and seven overall HDMI inputs, meaning you can hook up as many Blu-ray players, consoles and streaming devices as you'd like.

But how does it sound? Well, we're certainly fans of how clean and clear this amplifier sounds and appreciate the authentic and realistic touch that beautifully contrasts its ability to deliver pounding, weighty crescendos. Put simply this AV amp is excellent and with savings in the region of £1000 to £1450, you'd be mad not to jump on this deal if you're already eyeing up an AV amp of this calibre.

The speaker package: Wharfedale Evo4.4 5.1 Speaker Package

Wharfedale Evo4.4 5.1 Speaker Package was £2799 now £2516 (save £283) at Sevenoaks

This speaker package packs sonic substance into stylish cabinets. With its relaxed and natural yet dynamic sound that is pleasingly rythmic, the Evo4.4 5.1 system is a treat on the eyes, ears and, thanks to this deal, the wallet (well kind of). Sevenoaks is showing an original price of £2846, meaning savings may be closer to £330.

What Hi-Fi Award winner - Product of the Year

Read our full Wharfedale Evo4.4 5.1 review

You get a lot for your money with the Wharfedale Evo4.4 5.1 Speaker Package, especially with this deal. The package includes a pair of floorstanding Evo 4.4 speakers, a pair of Evo 4.2 surround speakers, the Evo 4.C centre channel unit and the SW-12 subwoofer, all in a pleasingly stylish black wood finish.

The styling of these units is not to be underestimated, as the sleek finish is ideal for those who don't want their home cinema speaker package to dominate the room it's in - and these speakers are more than a pretty face. Sonically, they feature a refined and engaging sound that's natural without sacrificing bigger dynamics. They're a perfect match for the Arcam AVR we've paired it with.

So in total, this setup should provide a cinematic feast for the eyes and ears, but what's the damage to the wallet? Well, thanks to Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks' respective deals (and no thanks to Amazon Prime Day), it's not as bad as you might expect; this setup should cost £14,597. however, with these deals, we're looking at £12,514 - a total saving of £2083.

MORE:

Check out the best Prime Day projector deals

As well as the best Prime Day TV deals

And the best Prime Day deals under £50