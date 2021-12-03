Five-star in-ear Bose headphones down to lowest ever price

The sales may have been and gone but there's a fantastic deal on these five-star-rated Bose headphones. The superb Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are down to their lowest ever price of £170 at Amazon in the UK and $199 in the US. That's down by £79/$80 compared to the launch price.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are great all-rounders with impressive musicality and superb balance. They're energetic, fun and, being Bose, also brilliant noise-cancellers too.

They're a serious candidate for best-in-class, and more than capable of giving the excellent Apple AirPods Pro a run for their money. If you're looking to treat yourself or someone else this Christmas, then these true wireless headphones should definitely make your shortlist.

Bose headphones deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £249 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £249 £170 at Amazon (save £79)

These fantastic five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're worthy challengers to the AirPods Pro – especially now they've dropped to this lowest-seen price at Amazon. Buy in black for the discount.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279 $199 at Amazon (save $80)

As above but for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds US deal.

The QuietComfort Earbuds might not be as physically svelte as some of the competition, but that's because Bose has packed in so much tech.

As well as delivering a sonic masterclass, the QuietComfort buds live up to their name with no fewer than 11 degrees of noise cancelling (from 0 to 10). Experiment with the different levels and you’ll hear the QuietComfort do their thing, cutting out huge swathes of background noise when on the maximum setting.

You get six hours playback from the buds themselves (18 hours total with the included charging case). Like to get out and about? These buds are lightweight, comfortable and weather-resistant, too, so they're suitable for sporty stuff.

So, should you buy them? We think you'll be very pleased if you do. If noise cancelling is important to you, they're the pick of the competition. We do prefer the greater sonic transparency of the Sony WF-1000XM4, but at the time of writing they're a little more expensive.

In short, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are more than a match for any rival at this level – especially at this price.

MORE:

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review

Peruse our pick of the best wireless earbuds

Save a small fortune with today's best AirPods deals