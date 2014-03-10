If you're thinking about signing up to an online music streaming service but don't know which one you should choose, the latest edition of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision will be right up your street.

It's now available for you to buy in print and online, with a stereo speakers supertest; a first look at the B&W 685 S2 speakers; and a head-to-head between two hi-res audio players – the Astell & Kern AK100 MK II and Sony NWZ-ZX1 – also included.

From Spotify to Deezer, Napster to Qobuz, there are plenty of online music streaming services out there and vying for your paid subscription. We've put each of them to the test to see which is best.

We've taken into consideration the extent of their music catalogue, the features they offer and how they all sound to determine the winner and the one that we think gives you best value for money.

This month's First tests include the long-awaited arrival of B&W's 685 S2 stereo speakers, and we can tell you they've been worth waiting for with excellent dynamics, rich bass and more.

We also witness Sony's return to hi-fi form with its TA-A1ES stereo amplifier, while the LG G Flex's bid to revolutionise smartphone design looks like it'll be a move that pays off for the Korean firm.

The Insider asks if Ultra HD 4K can save the television industry, while our Supertest brings seven sets of speakers costing under £200 together to help you decide which go best with your system.

And that's not all – we cast our eye over five leading open-backed headphones; test out some of the £3000 projectors; and serve up our monthly Temptations and audio-visual Playlist choices.

Get down to your local newsagent and pick up your April 2014 copy of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision – or alternatively download the mag directly to your iPad or buy a single copy online.

by Pete Hayman

