Expand your Ultra HD Blu-ray library with these great Zavvi deals

As physical media enthusiasts, it's only natural that a deal promoting the expansion of our collection of physical discs gets our attention. Online entertainment retailer Zavvi is offering a great deal on a range of Disney and Pixar 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray releases

Everything included in this section of the site is currently reduced from £20 to £10, and you can even bundle up and get five movies for £30, or 10 for just £50. The list of classic titles includes A Bug's Life, Monsters Inc., The Incredibles, Up, Ratatouille, Finding Nemo, Cars, and many more favourites.

Disney Pixar 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray movies were £20 now £10 (save £10)

If you're a Disney fan and want to expand your Blu-Ray collection, then you should take a look at the latest offers on Zavvi. A nice range of movies are now half price, or you can save even more by getting five for £30, or 10 for £50!

Ultra HD Blu-ray discs often aren't cheap, so this is an excellent offer for anyone looking to expand their family library or rewatch childhood classics. The format has become a mainstay for almost all major film releases over the last few years, and 4K TVs are becoming more and more of a staple for many users.

We recently reported on Disney announcing the sale of a large portion of its home entertainment division to Sony. This means Sony will handle the production of Disney's DVDs, Blu-rays, and 4K Blu-rays. The deal covers both the manufacturing and distribution side of things and is currently exclusive to North America. While we don't know whether future potential deals could cover other regions, this is still good news for the future of physical media.

Are you looking to get your hands on some high-quality Disney Pixar discs for less than ever? Head over to Zavvi to check out what's on offer.

MORE:

Disney enlists Sony to take over its 4K Blu-ray business

The best Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray players: budget to premium disc players

Our picks for the best TVs in 2024: flagship OLEDs and affordable flatscreens tried and tested