Epson has expanded its home cinema range with two "4K Pro-UHD" laser projectors, the EH-QS100W and EH-QS100B. Both promise to deliver high-end viewing experiences with the convenience of super-short-throw projection tech.

Available in white and black finishes, the EH-QS100W and EH-QS100B join Epson's existing EH-Q Series line-up alongside the EH-QB1000W/B, EH-QL3000W/B and EH-QL7000W/B lifestyle models. The new models feature the company's 3LCD laser technology, which employs three separate LCD panels – one each for red, green, and blue – to simultaneously produce images that promise enhanced colour brightness compared to single-chip DLP alternatives. You'll see many of the best projectors on the market rocking the same 3LCD tech.

This 3LCD architecture proves particularly advantageous in well-lit environments. The projectors deliver an impressive (on paper, at least) 4500 lumens of brightness and images up to 160 inches in size. There are no specific specs regarding the minimum distance from your wall/screen required to reach this maximum size, but given its short-throw nature, you can count on it being more flexible than a traditional projector.

(Image credit: Epson)

At the heart of these new units lies Epson's 4K Pro-UHD processing, complemented by a 5,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio for enhanced shadow detail and deeper blacks. The projectors also incorporate several advanced image technologies, including 4K frame interpolation for smoother motion, "super resolution" for preserved detail, and scene adaptive gamma correction. HDR support includes both HDR10 and HDR10+ compatibility, touting more vivid and lifelike colour reproduction.

Epson has stated that installation flexibility is a key focus too, with the super-short-throw design allowing for near-wall placement that eliminates shadows and enables discrete cable management. The projectors also integrate with popular smart home systems including Crestron and Control4, while offering RS232C and wired LAN connectivity options. The Epson Setting Assistant App promises to deliver user-friendly setup options for post-installation adjustments, too.

The new models have been described by Epson as being particularly suited to dedicated media spaces and living rooms, offering versatility for various content types including movies, sports and gaming. Both feature a 20,000-hour laser light source lifespan and offer "near-instant" warm-up and cool-down times for enhanced convenience and energy efficiency.

The Epson EH-QS100W and EH-QS100B are now available through specialist home cinema and Pro AV resellers in the UK (no word on US or Australian release plans), for an RRP of £4500.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Best projectors 2025: Full HD, 4K, and short-throw

These are the best outdoor projectors

Take a look at the best home cinema deals