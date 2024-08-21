Epson's new Q Series laser projectors break brightness boundaries – should Sony and JVC be worried?

Epson has unveiled its new range of high-end laser projectors, and it's making some bold claims about the performance of these new beamers. These pricey projectors are set to take on high-end competitors such as the Award-winning Sony VPL-XW7000ES and the recently reviewed JVC DLA-NZ800.

The three-strong new lineup, consisting of the QB1000, QL3000 and QL7000, leverages Epson's 4K 3LCD chipset with support for HDR10 and HLG – interestingly the cheapest model of the range (the QB1000) is the only model of the trio to support HDR10+. All three models feature dual HDMI 2.1 sockets with a slightly lower 40Gbps bandwidth than the 48Gbps we're used to; however, they still support 4K/120Hz gaming with a claimed sub-20ms response time, which should appeal to serious gamers.

The QB1000 is the model catered most towards high-end home cinema enthusiasts, with the other two angled more towards professional home cinema installs. It comes complete with the Epson VRX Cinema lens, alongside the Epson QZX Picture Processor which also appears on the other two models. This step-down model also adds a couple of HDMI-focused creature comforts, such as eARC and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). Epson ensures that this "cheaper" (we'll come onto pricing shortly) model still delivers "outstanding contrast, colour accuracy and image clarity", and its 3-axis motorised lens shifting feature will make set-up a breeze.

The two higher-end models in the range are set to deliver "vibrant, true-to-life visuals" according to Epson, thanks to an impressive combination of display technology and picture processing. The QL3000 and QL7000 reportedly feature Epson's proprietary 4K Display Technology with 3-chip 3LCD thermal-controlled and Double Micro-Lens Array technologies which will reproduce the full 8.29 million pixels; to us, this sounds like native 4K, but we know how projector manufacturers can be with the terminology surrounding 4K projection.

While the term Micro-Lens Array will be familiar to OLED TV enthusiasts, we're currently unsure if it's a similar technology being used here as we've seen on the LG G4 or Philips OLED908. We've reached out to Epson for clarification.

Furthermore, Epson has imbued these projectors with its QZX Picture Processor, which it says will "optimise incredible brightness, colour accuracy and black contrast to faithfully display content the way the director intended it to be seen". What isn't included, however, is a lens, as these projectors are being sold as body-only units; meaning you'll have to factor in the cost of one of Epson's High Precision Lenses if you plan on purchasing one of these beamers. While that's an interesting move for versatility – you can pick the lens that best suits your needs – it increases the already substantial price tags.

Before we discuss price, we'd be remiss not to mention the biggest draw of these new premium projectors. Epson has reportedly made a breakthrough where brightness is concerned, with these new models set to deliver eye-searing levels of luminance. The entry-level QB1000 model is quoted at 3000 lumens, the step-up QL3000 is rated at 6000 lumens and the flagship QL7000 reportedly reaches a ludicrous 10,000 nits. If Epson can deliver on these promises, then we could indeed have a revolutionary series of projectors on our hands here.

However, if you want supreme brightness, you'd best be prepared to pay for it. While UK pricing is yet to be revealed, we do have US pricing, and you might want to take a seat. The QB1000 costs $7999, the QL3000 is $14,999 and the QL7000 will retail for $29,999. Epson rightfully points out that this is still a fraction of the price of the current "LCD walls" which could be a possible dig at Samsung's Micro LED TVs, however, these projectors are priced for enthusiasts nonetheless.

