To mark the occasion, the hi-fi manufacturer is launching a new flagship loudspeaker, the Concentro. The new design has been teased on social media for several weeks, and the few details that have been gleaned about it indicate that it is 1.7m tall and weighs 140kg.

Expect more to be revealed at this week's Munich High End Show.

The Concentro is not the only product that ELAC will be showing at High End, with the company returning to the turntable market with its well-regarded Miracord series.

This latest iteration sees the German manufacturer revisit and update the design for 2016. The chasis is made out of MDF and supported by silicone feet, with the platter powered by a decoupled motor. The arm is made out of carbon fibre with the head produced in conjunction with Audio Technica.

A UK price and release date have not yet been confirmed.

MORE: Munich High End Show preview