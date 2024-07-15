Early Prime Day discounts bring this Award-winning Amazon QLED to its lowest price yet

We are also keen not to miss any of the best Early Access Deals waiting to be grabbed as we prepare for Amazon Prime Day proper on Tuesday 16th July,

Amazon’s very own Omni QLED range of Fire TVs is included in the early discounts and several models in the lineup have dropped significantly in price. Two in particular, the 50- and 55-inch models, stuck out to us as the stars of the show.

We tested out the 50-inch version of the Fire TV Omni towards the end of 2023. We were impressed with the TV, awarding it a five-star review and an Award in our Best TV category. Back then, it cost £650 whereas now it's down to £380 – its lowest price yet.

It’s apparent from our many years of in-depth TV testing that not all sizes in the same range are created equal. There are also discounts applied to the 43-inch version of the Fire TV Omni, however, our advice is to steer clear of that model and go for one of the slightly larger screens, if possible.

The 50-inch is the best we have tested

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni £650 £380 (save £270)

We reviewed this model and gave it five stars, praising its balanced picture performance and surprisingly decent gaming specs. We tested it at £650, however, it's now available for its lowest-ever price of £380. It's a consistent and considered performer for the price and it works within its means to provide a very satisfying and authentic picture.

The biggest discount is on the 55-inch

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni £750 £430 (save £320)

With over 40 per cent off, the 55-inch version has received the largest discount in the Amazon Fire TV Onni range. We haven’t tested this particular size, but sitting between the five-star 50-inch and the four-star 65-inch, we expect this model to fare similarly to its smaller sibling and should provide a balanced picture and a strong offering of features.

About the Fire TV Omni series

The Omni series is Amazon’s top range of TVs, packing streaming smarts, a user-friendly operating system, and plenty of quality-of-life features into affordable packages.

Fire TVs support Alexa smart home capabilities and voice controls, allowing users to access hands-free control of their TV’s controls. Alexa can also be used to control devices such as soundbars, smart cameras, light bulbs, and locks around the home.

All models of Fire TV Omni support HDR formats including HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ. The TVs are compatible with either wi-fi or ethernet internet connections and feature four HDMI ports: three are rated at 2.0 specifications, while one is a 2.1 port and is used for eARC connections.

