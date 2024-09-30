Don't wait until October Prime Day! These fantastic five-star stereo speakers have already dropped to their lowest price ever

If you’re after a high-quality bookshelf speaker set-up that won’t bleed your funds dry, you’re probably patiently waiting for the upcoming October Prime Day sales . It’s a sensible strategy, and we certainly don’t want to discourage you from waiting for the big sales event to pull the trigger.

But we’ve spotted a speaker deal that’s so good, we’d argue there’s no need to wait – the superb Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 (a What Hi-Fi? Award-winning, five-star rated powered speaker system) – has just hit its lowest ever price.

Right now, you can snag this sonic superstar for just £339 at both Amazon and Peter Tyson , down from its usual £529 RRP. That's a 36% discount, with a substantial saving of £190. That's even lower than the £341.65 discounted price we saw back in June!

ELAC Debut ConneX DCB41 was £529 now £339 at Amazon (save £190)

A musically entertaining powered speaker system that's compact, fuss-free and packs plenty of connectivity to plug in a laptop, TV, turntable or mobile device.



There are plenty of reasons why you should be excited too. In our ELAC Debut ConneX DCB41 review, we praised the system for its balanced and insightful performance, unfussy nature, and impressive range of features – all of which saw it go straight into our list of the best desktop speakers we’ve tested.

There’s a decent amount of connectivity on offer as well, despite the relatively compact setup. You’ve got the convenience of aptX Bluetooth for wireless streaming from your phone or laptop, along with USB, optical, and HDMI inputs for wired connections. The inclusion of HDMI ARC is particularly welcome, letting you use the DCB41 as a TV sound system upgrade. Analogue fans aren't left out either, with a set of RCA inputs that can be switched between line-level and a phono input for a turntable.

Build quality is rock-solid, with the compact units (each standing about a hand-span high) feeling reassuringly well-made. They're equally at home on a desktop or in a modest-sized room, though you'll want to give them a bit of breathing space for optimal performance.

Sonically, the DCB41 delivers a controlled, even-handed presentation that lets the music take centre stage. Its understated, refined approach is very likeable and fatigue-free. The system handles a wide range of genres without breaking a sweat, from intimate acoustic sessions to full-scale orchestral works all presented beautifully.

Overall there’s plenty to love here, and at £339, the Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 offers exceptional value for money, whether you're looking to upgrade your desktop audio setup, searching for a compact system for a smaller room, or fancy a versatile TV audio solution. Sure, you could wait for Prime Day, but we have a feeling you'll be hard-pressed to find a deal as good as this…

