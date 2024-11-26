Don't be a square! Naim's Award-winning wireless speaker is £100 off for Black Friday

The Black Friday deals continue to flood in. Now it's the turn of the Award-winning Naim Mu-so Qb (2nd Generation) to get in on the act, dropping from its standard £699 RRP to just £599 at Peter Tyson, provided you sign up for a free VIP membership to the site. Not much of a hardship for £100 off, though.

We rate the Qb (pronounced "cube") incredibly highly, rewarding it with near-endless consecutive Awards as it continues to make its mark as one of our favourite compact, premium wireless speakers.

Naim Mu-so Qb 2nd Generation was £699 now £599 at Peter Tyson (save £100)

Naim's supremely talented sonic cube has been a favourite here at What Hi-Fi? since it launched in 2019, earning a five-star review and multiple Awards for its eye-catching design, premium build and class-leading sonic performance. It's still collecting trophies now, so if that doesn't convey to you just how good the Naim Mu-so Qb (2nd Generation) is, nothing will.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

We've been sitting poised at our keyboard ready to strike on this one. We always see some sort of a deal on the excellent, Award-winning Naim Mu-so Qb 2 when sales season picks up, so it's no surprise that Black Friday has thrown up this tasty £100 discount on one of our favourite wireless speakers of all time.

The handsome, stylish Naim looks like a futuristic monolith around which tiny space aliens might worship. They'd be right to do so, as the hugely talented Qb is very much worthy of adulation, with outstanding processing power and internal wizardly leading to even greater speeds and musical accuracy. You won’t be short of streaming options, either, thanks to built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 alongside Bluetooth streaming, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Roon Ready-ness and internet radio. Better yet, you can gain to access hi-res files up to 32-bit/384kHz anywhere on your home network via the smooth Naim app.

Those files will sound outstanding once you get the characterful cube up and running. It's a rich, sparkling speaker that gives your music a real feeling of hi-fi 'polish', the sort of reproduction you don't often find from single-box units. While there's ample detail and depth to the sound on offer, we've always been so impressed by how much space, breadth and airiness the Qb's soundstage offers. For small-scale listening or room-filling renditions, the Naim can do it all.

If you want to get your hands on one for a diminished price, you'll need to sign up for a free VIP membership at Peter Tyson (we reiterate, it's free!). Once done, you can get your hands on one of our favourite wireless speakers of the last ten years.

