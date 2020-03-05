Disney Plus is coming to Amazon Fire TV with Alexa support

With the 24th March UK release date for Disney Plus ever nearing, more hardware brands are announcing their support for the video streaming service – and the latest is Amazon.

The Disney Plus app will be available on Amazon's Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and compatible Fire Tablets in the UK when the service goes live.

On Fire TV, that support extends to Alexa voice control. Fire TV device owners can use their included Alexa voice remote, paired Echo device, or Fire TV Cube with built-in Alexa to perform voice commands to open Disney Plus (“Alexa, open Disney Plus”) or play specific content within its catalogue (“Alexa, play The Mandalorian”). Disney Plus content will be included in the Fire TV’s universal search feature, too.

Owners of Fire Tablets, meanwhile, will be able to download content from the catalogue to watch offline.

Disney has unsurprisingly garnered vast support for its video streaming service in the technology world, with the Disney Plus app launching on Amazon devices, Sky Q, Samsung, Sony and LG smart TVs, Apple and Android phones, Google Chromecast and more.

