Star Wars fans can now watch The Mandalorian on Disney Plus in the UK

The hotly-anticipated Disney Plus (Disney+) streaming service doesn't officially launch in the UK until 24th March. But guess what, our pals over at TechRadar have discovered a neat workaround that gets you through the door right now.

That's particularly exciting news for UK-based Star Wars fans, as it means they can stream all eight episodes of The Mandalorian in one go now rather than waiting for a new episode each week.

So, how can UK-based streaming fans get access to Disney Plus early? If you take Disney+ up on its pre-launch discount deal (an annual subscription for £49.99) you not only save £10 but also use a VPN (below) to log in and stream everything in the Disney+ US library – including The Mandalorian.

Aside from the popular Star Wars spin-off, which follows a lone gunfighter after the fall of the Empire, Disney Plus serves up a ton of TV and movies from Pixar and Marvel, alongside classic Disney cartoons, National Geographic shows and more.

To re-cap, by using a VPN to change your IP address – we find ExpressVPN to be very reliable – UK-based Disney Plus subscribers can get up and running early. Tempted to take the plunge? Here's everything you need to know about Disney Plus.

MORE:

Best TVs 2020: budget to premium

Best streaming services for TV and movies