Deal alert! Save 20% on these award-winning, ultra-affordable wired earbuds

While wireless headphones are all the rage these days, there's still a strong case to be made for wired options – especially if you don’t want to worry about yet another device to charge.

In fact, the best wired headphones offer more than just battery-free convenience, providing superb sound quality and plenty of bang for your buck, without the need for all the wireless tech adding to their cost. Which brings us to the SoundMagic E11C – a pair of wired earbuds that have garnered multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards and a coveted five-star rating. They have just hit their lowest price in the past year on Amazon!

Right now, you can grab these exceptional in-ear headphones for just £39.98. That's a solid £9.97 off their usual price of £49.95, representing a 20% discount. While that might not seem like a massive price drop in absolute terms, it's a significant saving on an already affordable pair of earphones that punch well above their weight.

The superb SoundMagic E11C wired headphones are a stunning, durable pair of budget in-ears, that also come with an in-line remote and mic. They prove you don’t need to spend a fortune to get seriously good sound quality.

One of the E11C's standout features is well-balanced, entertaining sound. Whether you're listening to bass-heavy tracks or more delicate acoustic pieces, these earbuds deliver a full-bodied sound with a clear, upfront delivery that brings energy and life to your music. They also manage to deliver bass notes with decent depth and warmth, while maintaining a clear midrange and crisp top end.

Sound aside, the E11Cs also impressed us with their build quality. Their aluminium casing feels sturdy and premium, while the silver-plated copper cable is a nice touch, especially at this price point. They also come with a choice of small, medium, and large silicone tips, ensuring a snug fit that isolates outside noise effectively. Who needs ANC?

Their practicality also goes beyond simply not needing to be recharged. If you happen to have a smartphone with a good ol' 3.5mm headphone jack (such as the excellent Sony Xperia 1 VI), then the in-line remote and mic diligently serve up easy control over volume and playback. Naturally, this also makes them a great choice for use with a budget portable music player and/or DAC. And, at this new low price of just £39.98, they offer a compelling package that's hard to beat.

