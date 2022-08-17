Cyrus Audio launches "new and improved" Classic series of hi-fi separates

Cyrus Audio has announced a new Classic range of hi-fi separates, with the first two products - Classic AMP integrated amplifier and Classic PRE preamplifier – being unveiled today.

Long-time fans will recognise the very familiar half-width chassis and aesthetic. The Classic series has been part of Cyrus Audio's identity throughout its near 40-year history (as the multi-award-winning CDi player can attest) and keeping the same look was a conscious decision on the brand's part.

But it's inside the amplifiers where the changes can be seen and, hopefully, heard, as the "new and improved" Classic series uses knowledge gained from the premium and step-up XR range, which launched last year.

In both the new Classic AMP and Classic PRE, the circuit design has been re-designed entirely and the internal components have also been upgraded. These should result in the all-important sound improvements, says Cyrus, who is aiming for longevity with the new range. Both models are upgrades to products that have been part of the company's range for over a decade.

(Image credit: Cyrus Audio)

Particular care has been given to the power supply of each unit. The Classic AMP delivers a claimed 91 watts per channel into 6 ohms. The power supply features features a 304VA toroidal power transformer delivering power to a high capacity power supply reserve. The preamplifier power supply is also electrically separated from the power amplifier section.

The Classic PRE power supply includes a 74VA toroidal power transformer and has 11 independent power supply regulators that regulate, and then sub-regulate, quiet power in the circuit design.

The digital control circuits in both units are also assigned a separate mains power supply, which keeps it fully isolated from the signal circuitry.

Both units have four analogue line level inputs, two optical digital inputs, two coaxial digital inputs and a phono MM input for turntables. A 3.5mm headphone jack is situated on the back panel, too, alongside a PSX-R upgrade connection for the company's external power supply.

This is just the beginning of announcements for the new Classic series of products. A new BluOS-powered music streamer has been teased, along with other models that will be revealed over the next 18 months.

Details on those other models, including pricing of the new Classic AMP and Classic PRE, will be released in due course. We'll bring you all the information as soon as we have it.

MORE:

Cyrus XR Series: a clean break from Classic with a decade of evolution in front of it

Old amplifier vs new amplifier: does the best hi-fi stand the test of time?

Read the Cyrus i7-XR integrated amplifier review

Here are the best stereo amplifiers you can buy