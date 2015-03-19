The app will initially be made available to download on iPads and iPhones running iOS 8 and above, with an Android version to follow at a later date.

Chord claims the new app offers improved performance, functionality and control compared to the original Chord HD app, which will continue as a download for older Chord devices.

Album artwork features heavily in the new version of the app, which Chord also claims offers improved search and better browsing for music files and internet radio stations.

This is all in addition to existing features such as the ability to create playlists, cue tracks and push content from other devices to a Chord streamer over a wireless network.

You can download the Chord 2 app from the Apple App Store.

MORE: Best streamers 2014

See all our Chord Electronics reviews