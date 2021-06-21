Cheap wireless earbuds deal: Sony sports headphones only £56 in Prime Day sale

Sony is behind some of the best true wireless earbuds around and anyone looking for a pair of affordable, and sport-friendly buds could do a lot worse than consider this big saving on its WF-XB700 in-ear headphones. They're available in the Prime Day sales with a sizable £74 off the launch price of £130, which brings them down to just £56.

Best Sony WF-XB700 Prime Day deal

Sony WF-XB700 sports headphones £130 £56 (save £74) These sporty budget earbuds are reliable across the board boasting a battery life of 18 hours and an IPX4 rating, which means they're both water and sweat-resistant. Sonically, they're a good listen with lashings of bass and a punchy presentation, ideal for outdoors.View Deal

The WF-XB700 are part of Sony’s Extra Bass range of audio products and are tuned to emphasise bass, rather than deliver a neutral sonic balance while their design is aimed at fitness fanatics who value water resistance and an ergonomic fit.

Battery life is a healthy 18 hours – nine hours from the buds, nine hours from the case – with a 10-minute quick charge providing up to one hour of playback.

We gave the WF-XB700 four stars when we reviewed them as they’re more than up to the task of entertaining fitness fiends, courtesy of their clear, punchy sonics and lightweight, comfortable build.

With the sonic drive and sweat resistance to get you through even the most arduous of workouts, we think Sony's WF-XB700 earbuds are a great value option for those looking for a pair of sporty earbuds, especially at the lowly price of £56.

