Canadian brand PSB globally launches its most advanced speaker range to date

Canadian speaker brand PSB is celebrating its half centenary this year with the global release of its best-selling flagship Synchrony series.

The latest generation of Synchrony consists of the T600 and T800 floorstanders and the B600 bookshelf speakers.

The T800 floorstanders are the largest speakers in the range, equipped with a five-way transitional array comprising three 8-inch woofers, a 5.25-inch midrange driver with cast baskets and woven carbon-fibre cones, and a 1-inch titanium dome tweeter, all housed in a braced MDF cabinet.

Designed to fill large rooms, PSB says that its driver arrangement markedly reduces non-linear distortion, allowing for higher sound pressure levels without compression for a more open midrange and deep, impactful bass. The T800's Linkwitz-Riley 4th order crossover features high-voltage poly film capacitors and oxygen-free interconnect wires, making it the most advanced that PSB offers.

Stepping down in size, the T600 consists of three 6.5-inch woofers, a 5.25-inch midrange driver and a 1-inch titanium dome tweeter with Ferrofluid and Neodymium magnet.

Finally, the B600 bookshelf speaker has a 2-way bass reflex design that features a 6.5-inch woofer and a 1-inch titanium dome tweeter. PSB claims that the light and rigid woven carbon fibre woofer cone delivers around half an octave deeper bass than the brand's other drivers, with greater efficiency (88dB at 1m), higher power handling and lower distortion.

PSB suggests that those looking to build a multi-channel surround sound system can enhance the Synchrony series by adding centre channels from its PWM range. These slim, wall mountable speakers can be oriented vertically or horizontally and used as as front, left/right, centre or surround channel speakers. Available internationally, there are size options to choose from: the PSB PWM1 (£650 / $850 / AU$1040), the PSB PWM2 (£1200 / $1500 / AU$1920) and the PSB PWM3 (£2000/ $2500 / $4000).

All three Synchrony models are available in satin walnut veneer and high gloss black finishes. The T800 floorstanders are priced at £10,000 ($12,000 / around AU$16,945), the T600 costs £ 8000 (US$9000 / around AU$ 13,560) a pair, and the B600 bookshelf speakers are £2500 ($2800 / around AU$4240).

MORE

Our pick of the best surround sound speaker systems

22 of the best film scenes to watch in Dolby Atmos

How to combine stereo and surround into one AV system