A firmware update will add Spotify Connect, bringing all the benefits of Spotify to the Stream Magic 6 V2. Spotify Connect means the device itself accesses Spotify's cloud music servers, meaning you no longer need to send music from a secondary device, a phone or tablet say.

Instead, you can simply control Spotify on the Stream Magic itself.

The Stream Magic 6 V2, successor to the Award winning Stream Magic 6, currently allows user to stream music from computer, USB and NAS devices. 20,000+ Internet radio stations are also accessible.

All major audio formats are supported, including 24-bit WAV and FLAC files. Twin Wolfson DACs and ATF upsampling technology aims to deliver "the ultimate sound quality wherever the music comes from".

A range of digital inputs allow users to connect TVs, computers, Blu-ray players and iPod/iPad docks. An optional BT100 Bluetooth receiver provides another way of wirelessly streaming music.