B&W's P3 headphones are now available in a fetching shade of red, in addition to the existing black, blue and white models, according to a tweet from the official Bowers & Wilkins account.

The P3 is built from aluminium and durable rubber, folds up for easy storage, and stows away in its own compact carry case – also in matching colours.

Buyers get a choice of cables: one with a remote microphone attachment that works with iPhones: and another designed to work with all other phones and MP3 players.

The B&W P3 red edition will be available from October and go on sale for £170, the same price as the existing P3 models.

By Andy Clough

