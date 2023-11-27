Build the ultimate wireless home cinema system with these 3 incredible Cyber Monday deals

Looking to build an awesome home cinema system but not keen on the idea of paying full price or dealing with the hassle of cable management?

Then you’re in luck, as the team at What Hi-Fi? has trawled the Cyber Monday sales to find three cracking deals that’ll let you create a cost-effective, no-hassle, wireless home cinema setup.

First up we have the Hisense PL1 UST projector. This 5-star, award-winning projector is THE benchmark we use to compare all other products in its category after it wowed us earlier this year.

The Hisense PL1 projector is available now for £1499 – a £100 saving on its pre-Black Friday price and a massive discount on the £2000 it was retailing for when we first reviewed it earlier this year.

Hisense PL1 £1599 £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

The Hisense PL1 is the new benchmark we compare all other UST laser projectors against since it amazed our testers earlier this year. Delivering excellent, sharp and vibrant picture quality alongside a solid suite of smart features it’s a great projector at full price and an absolute steal with this discount.

Even if you don’t get the entire system, this remains the projector to get this Cyber Monday, with it offering best-in-class picture quality in its category during all our checks, leading our reviewers to conclude:

“With its clean, punchy, and solid image, the Hisense PL1 is a gem at this price. Undercutting many of its UST rivals and even its own Hisense siblings, it's a TV alternative that actually lives up to its promise. You’d be hard-pressed to find a 100-inch TV for this price, let alone one that features such a punchy and crisp image.”

But what about audio? To solve that dilemma, we recommend pairing the PL1 with the Sony HT-A9, which is now just £1399 at Richer Sounds, down from £1799.

We don’t often recommend wireless surround sound systems due to issues around latency and audio quality, but the Sony is the exception to that rule. In fact, it’s so good our TV and AV Editor Tom Parsons actually uses one at home. Highlights include unfussy placement needs, reliable audio and a simple setup process. That’s why we concluded in our review:

“Having four equally sized, capable and wide-ranging speakers means that sounds from off-screen are as well conveyed as those from the front. And there’s a refined precision and texture that is more immersive than any soundbar package we’ve tried."

Our only real quibble stemmed from its slightly weak low end, which leads us to our third Cyber Monday home cinema deal. Specifically, we recommend investing in one of Sony’s wireless subwoofers to beef out your system’s low end.

Ordinarily, we’d recommend going for the cheaper Sony SA-SW3 , but that’s sold out in most stores at the moment, so we’ve included the more expensive Sony SA-SW5 in this list. The Sony SA-SW5 is available on Sevenoaks for £569 , a healthy £130 saving on its regular £699 price.

Sony SA-SW5 now £569, was £699 at Sevenoaks (save £130)

Sony's premium wireless subwoofer is an ideal way to add some extra heft to the low end of any home cinema setup, and with this Cyber Monday deal, there's never been a better time to pick it up.

