BT Vision will launch on YouView set-top boxes next month allowing you to access to on-demand and pay-per-view content from the BT Vision platform.

Earlier today we were given a look at what’s going to be on offer using Humax’s DTR-T1000 YouView box, although BT tells us it will also launch its own branded YouView unit in the coming months.

You can use the Humax’s search function to hunt down TV programmes, movies and music, and anything that's available on BT Vision can be launched at the touch of a button.

Alternatively, if you want to access the service’s full functionality you can press a BT logo which transports you to the BT Vision home screen from where you can browse areas of content such as TV shows, Kids TV, sports programmes and music videos.

The only caveat is the same one which currently exists for any non BT Vision customer: you need a BT broadband connection and a BT Vision subscription, the minimum fee for which is currently £4 per month (and this is set to rise to £5 from January 2013), in order to access BT Vision content on YouView.

BT is currently offering people who sign up to its BT Infinity broadband service a free £299 Humax YouView box.

BT Sports Channel

BT also discussed its plans for the coming months and 2013. Of course, the big news is that BT Vision will be launching its own sports channel.

The channel will feature live Premier League football in the 2012/13 season and Rugby Union matches for the first time ever.

BT also confirmed that they’re in discussions to showcase additional flagship sporting events.

More channels

Before Christmas, BT Vision will add 20 more channels to its current service, including National Geographic, The History Channel, while this number will rise to 50 in the new year with the addition of more handpicked channels. Also on the roadmap for BT is a multiroom solution.

BT Vision is set to launch on YouView on October 26th and you can pre-order your interest now.

