British brand Mitchell & Brown unveils 30-model 2021 TV range

Mitchell & Brown might sound like the name of a law firm but it is in fact a family-run British TV brand. Why are we telling you this? Because the Bolton-based company has just announced its 2021 TV line-up.

There are 30 models to choose from, ranging from entry-level HD Ready bedroom sets with built-in DVD players, to the flagship UHD18114KBL 4K Smart Near-Borderless series, which comes in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes.

The top-spec 'Near-Borderless' models boast a super-slim bezel, Freeview HD and a decent array of apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Freeview Play and YouTube. The range also supports Alexa, so you can switch the sets on and off using your voice.

Mitchell & Brown says its "Ultra HD screens use the latest Dolby HDR (High Dynamic Range)", and we're assuming HDR10 and HLG also feature, although there's no specific mention of either on the spec sheet. Price-wise, the 4K Smart Near-Borderless series starts at £530 for the 43-inch model and rises to £800 for the largest 55-inch.

That's pretty aggressive pricing, especially when you consider that every model comes with a seven-year guarantee. Still, cheap isn't always cheerful. We've yet to review any of Mitchell & Brown's wares so we can't say how they'd compare to the best cheap TVs, but we are looking to find out as soon as possible.

The 2021 Mitchell & Brown range launches this month and is available through independent high street retailers and online at the company's website.

