So if you can make it along to the show, come and join us in the Bristol Suite at the Marriott Hotel. As well as two fantastic demonstrations, the editorial team will be on hand throughout the weekend to answer your hi-fi and home cinema queries.
And we have loads of top prizes to give away, as well as a fantastic subscription offer: sign up for a print or digital magazine subscription and you'll get a free pair of Award-winning SoundMagic E10S headphones worth £40!
What's more, if you choose to join the What Hi-Fi? Club, you'll get a free two-month subscription to music streaming service Tidal.
Dolby Atmos demo
85in 4K TV:
Sony KD-85X9505B - £19,999 (Sony’s flagship 4K TV)
Dolby Atmos amplifier:
Pioneer SC-LX88 – £2200
Speaker package:
Focal Electra 5.2.4 – £25,000 in total. Consists of two floorstanders (£7,699), a centre speaker (£2,099), two surrounds (£3,450), two subwoofers (£2,999 each) and four in-ceiling speakers (£1,259 each) for Atmos
Blu-ray players:
Oppo BDP-105D – £1100
Pioneer BDP-LX88 – £1300
Rack courtesy of Hi Fi Racks, and all speaker cables are from Chord Cables (Carnival Screen)
Demo content:
Dolby Atmos Blu-rays: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers 4, various Dolby trailers
Standard Blu-rays: Guardians of the Galaxy or Captain America 2: The Winter Soldier (in 5.1/7.1 non-Atmos)
Outside the demo room
A side-by-side comparison of a 4K Samsung flatscreen TV and LG curved OLED screen:
Samsung UE65HU7500 4K - £2,999 – Best 60in+ TV, Awards 2014
LG 55EC930V curved OLED - £2,299 – 5 stars
Meridian MQA demo
Meridian MQA stands for Master Quality Authenticated, and it's set to revolutionise high-res audio streaming. You can come and experience it for yourself on our stand in the Bristol Suite where we will have the following kit installed, with Meridian staff on hand to explain all:
Two Apple MacBook Pro laptops pre-loaded with Meridian MQA music files
Two Meridian Prime Headphone Amplifiers - £1200 each
Two Meridian Prime Power Supplies - £800 each
Two sets of Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones - £270 each
Two pairs of Audeze headphones
