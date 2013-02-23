No, it's not a radiator although it might look like one. In fact, this is the new Habitat 1 Wireless subwoofer from REL.

Expected to sell for around £1500 when it goes on sale, the Habitat 1 has 6.5in front-firing dual active drivers and a 10in rear-firing passive radiator. It can hang on the wall or be placed on an optional stand.

Connectivity includes low-level single phono, high-level Neutrik Speakon and LFE phono inputs, gain control and phase switches are positioned for easy access on top of the unit and the Class D amp has a power rating of 200W. The Habitat 1 is available in gloss black or white.

Also new from REL is its Special Edition R528SE subwoofer (above) in piano black or white, with chrome feet, selling for £1799.

It's equipped with a Gibraltar 12in carbon fibre main driver, a passive 12in downward-firing carbon-carbon 528 driver, and includes a 500W Class D digital amplifier.

