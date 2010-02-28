It's Profile 2.0, supports BD Live and Bonus View, has full HD audio decoding onboard and a 7.1 analogue output for connecting to older AV receivers.

Direct bitstream and multichannel linear PCM soundtracks can be output via HDMI, and the player uses 192kHz/24-bit audio DACs.

There's support for x.v. colour and Deep Colour, 1080p upscaling of standard-definition sources and HDMI CEC functionality.

Not on show here at Bristol, but also on sale now, is the £550 BD-S1900 Blu-ray player. The spec is similar to that of the 'S1065, with the added benefit of gold-plated terminals and a Pure Direct mode for music listening.

