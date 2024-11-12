Bose's awesome Ultra wireless earbuds hit their lowest-ever price as Black Friday sales go live

Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best noise-cancellers we have ever reviewed, so forgive our excitement that they have now dropped to their lowest-ever price of £209 at John Lewis.

This beats their previous best price, £212.57, which we saw during Amazon Prime Day in October, and is £91 less than the price they launched at in September 2023.

The early Black Friday deal is valid on the white pair, though if you are after a black or light blue finish the best price is £219.49 at John Lewis and Amazon.

Our expert reviews team awarded these top-tier Boses five stars, stating that they "nail comfort, noise-cancelling and sound quality", so if you're looking for a new pair of premium earbuds, you'd do very well to snap these up.

Bose QC Ultra Earbuds was £300 now £209 at John Lewis (save £91)

Bose has consistently set the bar high when it comes to noise-cancelling technology, and with its flagship QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds it has raised it once again. With class-leading ANC, a competitive sound that is likeably punchy and musical, and a solid design, these classy earbuds are well worth their discounted price. Five stars

Now is a great time to shop for headphone deals as retailers go earlier and earlier with their Black Friday deals every year, and this £208 Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal is arguably the best premium earbuds deal we've seen, offering these five-star performers at a much more palatable price point.

There are plenty of reasons why you should be tempted to add Bose’s buds to your basket. In our QC Ultra Earbuds, we were thoroughly impressed by their overall package, which nails the trifecta of comfort, noise-cancelling prowess and sound quality – all key factors that help them earn our coveted five-star rating.

One of their standout features is their excellent active noise-cancellation, which shouldn’t come as a surprise, given Bose’s pedigree in this field. They are capable of dramatically reducing the impact of even the noisiest environments, whether it's the rumble of road works or the cacophony of a crowded pub. Bose's CustomTune calibration technology analyses your environment each time you put the buds in, adjusting the sound accordingly for optimal performance.

Comfort-wise, these earbuds are also a cut above many rivals. Their super-soft ear tips don't burrow uncomfortably into your ears, yet they still manage to maintain an effective seal.

When it comes to sound, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds deliver a punchy, musical performance with solid, weighty bass. They offer a touch more clarity compared with their predecessors, resulting in an engaging listening experience across various genres. Whether you are listening to anthemic rock tracks or bass-heavy pop, these earbuds maintain a sense of musicality and entertainment that is hard to beat. The £188 Sony WF-1000XM5 are slightly more sonically transparent, mind you, though they don't have quite as intense ANC levels or spatial audio technology.

Their Immersive Audio feature is the company's take on spatial audio. It's an interesting addition, although we found its performance somewhat hit-and-miss during testing. When it works well, however, it creates a greater sense of spaciousness, giving music a more open and immersive surround sound feel. Battery life is OK – 24 hours – and a software update has also added Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

At this discounted price, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds represent excellent value for money. They are a compelling option for anyone in the market for a premium set of true wireless earbuds that excel in comfort, noise cancellation and sound quality. Will they drop further as the official Black Friday date approaches? We can't say for sure, but we would be very surprised if they dropped below £199.

