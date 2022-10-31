Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones return to lowest price ahead of Black Friday sales

Bose's QuietComfort headphones have been some of the most popular cans for quite some time, and what's better is that you can get yourself a pair of QuietComfort 45 headphones from Amazon for just $249 (opens in new tab).

At What Hi-Fi?, we liked the QuietComfort 45 in our review, giving them four-stars and complimenting these cans' excellent noise-cancellation, strong battery life, and exceedingly comfortable build. If you're in the market for a new pair of headphones, check out Bose's QuietComfort 45 ahead of the impending Black Friday sales.

Amazon Bose QuietComfort 45 early Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These excellent ANC headphones from Bose offer up strong noise-cancellation alongside impressive battery life and a comfortable build. At $80 off, if you're looking for a solid pair of cans, look no further.

Bose's QuietComfort line has been around for the better part of two decades, and the world has come to expect great things from the QuietComfort name. The QC45 does not disappoint, bringing excellent noise-cancelation to the table as did its many predecessors.

These headphones don't just cancel noise, though, they do a good job at playing it, too. The sound of the QC45 doesn't quite match class leaders, but it is an energetic, punchy listen that is surprisingly musical for the money.

On top of great noise-cancelation and solid sound quality, the QC45s come with an array of convenient features such as quick charging, 24-hour battery life, a carrying case, and six mics (with four beamforming mics) built-in, making for a smooth user experience wherever you go.

If you're looking for a pair of comfortable headphones that are a great fit for your next plane ride or subway trip, you can't go far wrong with the QuietComfort 45 from Bose. These headphones cancel noise well, sound good, are comfortable, and have a ton of features.

