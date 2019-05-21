Bose adds Google Assistant voice control to speakers and soundbars

Bose and Google have joined forces to bring Google Assistant smart voice control to selected Bose wireless speakers and soundbars. The upgrade will roll out from today thanks to a software update.

The Google Assistant update has been announced alongside news of a new, compact Bose speaker, the Bose Home Speaker 300, a smaller version of the Home Speaker 500, which launched last year. The Home Speaker 300 is due for release this summer.

Love the sound of your own voice? With Google Assistant on your speaker you can play music and radio, find answers on news, sport, weather and just about anything else, and control other smart devices around your home (there are currently more than 30,000 compatible devices).

The update will bring Google Assistant to the Bose Home Speaker 500 and soon-to-launch Home Speaker 300, plus the Bose Soundbar 500 and 700.

Your Bose device should automatically receive a software update offering the Google Assistant as a voice assistant option. Head to Voice Settings in the Bose Music app, select the Google Assistant and follow the setup process.

