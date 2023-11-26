Black Friday’s dead, but this amazing Cyber Monday deal makes it easy to resurrect your retro hi-fi this

Black Friday’s come and gone, but one of our favourite deals on the Bluesound Nod music streamer is still live for Cyber Monday, marking the perfect opportunity to breathe fresh life into your retro hi-fi.

Though stocks are flagging as running low on some stores, you can still grab the Bluesound Node for £399 at Sevenoaks – that’s a hefty £150 saving on its regular £549 price

The streamer was a repeat What Hi-Fi? Award winner until this year, when the stellar Cambridge Audio MXN10 dethroned it. But with stocks of the Cambridge running low, and this hefty discount we’re once again to recommend it again as an alternative option.

The item on offer is the third Node network streamer from Bluesound and based on our testing it makes a quick, easy, and cost-effective way to add streaming capabilities to your home hi-fi.

Running off the company’s BluOS this means it supports multiroom with compatible products from partners like Dali, and can quickly add Apple AirPlay 2 and aptX HD Bluetooth streaming support to any connect system.

Once online it supports 24-bit/192kHz streaming, making it a great option for subscribers to Tidal’s Hi-Fi tier or other hi-res streaming services.

This, plus its infectious sense of rhythm and dynamically expressive sound led our reviewers to conclude:

“While newer models have now arrived on the scene vying for its crown, at this money, the Bluesound Node (2021) remains one of the most capable and comprehensive ways of adding music streaming to your hi-fi system.”

