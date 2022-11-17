Black Friday comes early: 55-inch LG C2 OLED TV hits record-low price with discount code

When we saw this deal, we had to check our calendar – no, we were right, Black Friday isn't for another week yet. But the stellar LG C2 OLED TV has just hit a new low price.

It's thanks to a discount code you can apply at Amazon. To get it is slightly less straightforward than is ideal, but this record-low price is totally worth it, right?

All you need to do is head to the C2 page on Amazon (opens in new tab), click on the 'New From' box on the right-hand side, scroll to one of the retailers offering the TV at £1152 plus a £100 voucher (Crampton & Moore, Reliant Direct at the time of writing), make sure the voucher box is ticked and then 'add to basket'.

That brings the 55-inch model down to £1052 and the 65-incher down to £1599 – both are cheaper than their previous low prices. The voucher can't be used on the TV's other sizes.

Be quick: the voucher is apparently only valid until 18th November (that's tomorrow) and while stock lasts.

LG C2 OLED early Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED 55-inch £1899 £1052 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

LG C2 OLED 65-inch £2699 £1599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Thanks to a £100 voucher, this is a record-low price for the awesome LG C2. To claim, click one of the above links, click on the 'New From' box on the right-hand side, scroll to one of the retailers offering the £100 voucher (Crampton & Moore, Reliant Direct at the time of writing), make sure the voucher box is ticked and then 'add to basket'.

The TV earned five stars in our C2 OLED review – in fact, we were so impressed we gave it the coveted What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award, while the 42-inch C2 picked up both the Best 40-43in TV and Best Gaming TV gongs. Not only that, the 77-inch model won Best 75-77in TV Award. Quite a performance.

So how come it cleaned up come Awards time? Mostly due to its stellar AV performance. Its colours are bright and punchy, while still managing to seem natural and not too sherbet-y. Images pop out of the screen with excellent contrast levels and fine detail. HDR content looks even better, truly taking advantage of OLED's perfect blacks.

It's impressive sonically too, with its built-in speakers delivering a surprisingly engaging audio performance.

And it's great for gamers. It boasts four HDMI 2.1 sockets which all support 4K/120 gaming as well as VRR and ALLM. HGiG also comes onboard for even greater accuracy when gaming in HDR. On top of all that, we measured an input lag of under 10ms in our testing, which is extremely low for a TV.

Then of course there's the price. The C2 is the sweet spot in LG's OLED TV range, delivering great performance for a very reasonable price. Add in this discount, and you've got a stone-cold bargain on your hands.

