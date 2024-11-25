Black Friday belter: hugely entertaining five-star Sennheiser buds fall to their best-ever price

If there’s one pair of wireless earbuds that don't get the love they deserve, it’s the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4. Apple, Bose and Sony dominate the headlines in making some of the best wireless earbuds around, but Sennheiser's outstanding Bluetooth in-ears deliver comfort, sonic refinement and a great user experience to rival the best of them. For the right person, they're absolutely fantastic buds.

The outstanding Momentum 4 can now be yours with an outrageous 39 per cent discount, bringing their asking price down to £159 at Amazon. This beats their previous lowest price of £169, making this one Black Friday deal we can properly get behind.

The best Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4 wireless earbuds deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 was £260 now £159 at Amazon (save £94)

Black Friday delivers the goods with this spectacular deal on the most underrated wireless earbuds in town. The Momentum True Wireless 4 offer such sonic refinement and comfort that they're serious contenders at this level, acting as great alternatives to the Sony XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds thanks to their great performance and low price.

Five stars

Previous lowest price: £176 Price Check: £169 at John Lewis

Are the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 the most underrated wireless earbuds around right now? We certainly think so, as while the Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Sony WF-1000XM5 are so dominant and acclaimed in this space, the fourth-gen Momentum buds don't often get the credit they deserve for what they offer in this space. These are five-star performers, after all!

Their qualities are reflected in our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, wherein we noted just how competitive these buds really are. We claimed that “they offer a very different flavour of sound to their closest rivals, but it’s just as engaging and enjoyable and this makes them very easy to recommend.”

We praised their mature, rich presentation, stating that “there’s sophistication across the frequency ranges with a smooth, refined treble and midrange and weighty, full-bodied bass.” Rhythmically, they make it all seem so effortless and manage to stay in tune with the flow of a track no matter how complicated the arrangement.

The Sennehsiers support Bluetooth 5.4, aptX Lossless and LE Audio. Battery life is a competitive seven-and-a-half hours while the charging case provides an impressive three extra charges to keep you topped up on your travels. Their intelligent charging feature claims to help extend the life of the earbuds by slowing down the speed of the charge as they get closer to full capacity.

Add to the equation their extremely comfortable fit, responsive touch controls and a feature-packed companion app which includes an ear tip fit test, a five-band graphic equaliser and a whole host of other features and customisation options, and you’ve got an attractive package that ticks a heck of a lot of boxes.

With an asking price of £159 at Amazon on all three finishes (Black Graphite, Black Copper and White Silver) finish, this is the best deal we've seen on these five-star beauties.

MORE:

I've picked out the best Black Friday wireless speaker deals – but should you wait for better prices?

I’m picking the best Black Friday hi-fi deals as they go live – speakers, turntables, amps and more

The best Black Friday 2024 UK deals: headphones, OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more