This week Sennheiser revealed a special-edition, Pink Floyd-styled version of its Momentum HD1 Wireless headphones, McIntosh announced two new products in the MA8900 amp and MCD350 CD player and Thorens unveiled a new range of retro-styled turntables.

Among our new reviews we have JVC's brilliant DLA-Z1 4K projector, Sony's Dolby Atmos ST-HT5000 soundbar and Urbanista's Seattle Wireless headphones.

MORE: Munich High End Show 2017 - news, highlights, best new products

News

Sennheiser reveals special edition Pink Floyd headphones

Sennheiser has celebrated its involvement with the V&A's Pink Floyd retrospective by releasing a special edition of its Momentum HD1 Wireless headphones.

Inspired by the 1973 classic Dark Side of the Moon, the headphones feature rainbow-coloured stitching on the leather styled headband, a prism symbol on the earcups and a 'Their Mortal Remains' nameplate.

The headphones go on sale in June and can be bought from Sennheiser's website for £380.

READ MORE: Sennheiser reveals special edition Pink Floyd headphones

McIntosh announces MA8900 amp and MCD350 CD player

At the Munich High End Show, McIntosh revealed two new products in the MA8900 amp and MCD350 CD player.

The MA8900 is the first to feature McIntosh's Monogrammed Heatsinks, which provide heat dissipation, while the MCD350 has a 32-bit/192kHz DAC, analogue stereo outputs as well as a coax and optical output.

They're believed to go on sale in June, but UK pricing is yet to be announced.

READ MORE: McIntosh announces MA8900 amp and MCD350 CD player

Thorens launches 900-series turntables

Thorens has launched its 900-series turntable range, consisting of the TD-903, TD-905 and TD-907.

Harking back to the classic decks of the 1960s and ’70s, the retro-styled turntables are made out of triCom, which offers excellent damping properties. They can also accommodate a wide variety of 9" and 10" tonearms from third-party manufacturers.

There's no concrete release date for the 900s, but they are expected soon.

READ MORE: Thorens launches 900-series turntables

More news

Primare launches I15, I35 amps and CD35 player

The Vinyl Festival is happening

Bragi Dash Pro: wireless 'ear computers' custom fitted to your ear canal

Audeze's £2400 headphones have drivers 'the width of a blood cell'

Vivaldi One by dCS - yours for £66,000 (including 24-karat gold plate)

Amazon brings Alexa to new Fire 7 and HD 8 tablets

Wharfedale launches Diamond 11 Series at the Munich High End Show

Monitor Audio unveils all-new sixth generation Silver series

New Astell & Kern hi-res player has big price and daft name

MP3 is dead, as creators end licensing programme

Onkyo unveils new A-9150 stereo amplifier

Dynaudio launches The Special Forty stereo speakers

Pioneer reveals N-70AE and N-50AE network players

Forget buttons: HTC's new U11 smartphone is squeezy

RHA announces two new wireless headphones

Netflix blocks its service on certain Android phones

Forget buttons: HTC's new U11 smartphone is squeezy

Finkteam launches WM4 speakers at the Munich High-End Show

Burmester celebrates 40th anniversary by launching its first turntable

PMC launches its first non-pro integrated amp

Technics announces SC-C70 all-in-one stereo system

New KEF Q Series speakers aim to be better than ever

BT to show Champions League, Europa League finals free in 4K on YouTube

Audiolab shrinks its M-DAC to Mini size

MQA confirms Sony Music and Merlin as hi-res audio partners

Vevo redesigns its interface for Apple TV

Focal launches Scala and Maestro Utopia III Evo speakers

UPDATE: Magico M6 floorstanding speakers cost £200,000 a pair

Fyne Audio launches at Munich High End Show 2017

Qobuz Sublime+ will offer hi-res streaming on smartphones, tablets and PCs

PMC and AVM bring entry-level range to the UK

Features

How to watch the Champions League and Europa League finals for free: in 4K, online, on mobile and in VR

Audio file: Ben Blackwell, Third Man Records

Binaural audio: what is it? How can you get it?

Best Buys and Deals

Best 4K OLED TV deals

Best TV deals – OLED, smart, HD, 4K TV

Reviews

Sony HT-ST5000

So far, we haven't heard a Dolby Atmos soundbar we'd wholeheartedly recommend, but this Sony is set to change that.

It's a fantastic effort; a soundbar that boasts a distinct sense of space and movement both in front of and above you, making for a more immersive experience.

It's also quite possibly the most fuss-free way of getting Atmos in the home. Without a doubt the best effort we've heard so far.

Read the full Sony HT-ST5000 review

Urbanista Seattle Wireless

While the Urbanistas aren't the most outstanding-looking headphones, their unassuming appearance conceals a terrific sound.

They're one of the best-sounding headphones under £100, producing a sound that's detailed and engaging, with smooth mids and a sweet treble.

The lack of aptX is a bugbear but, for the price, they blow their peers out of the water.

Read the full Urbanista Seattle Wireless review

JVC DLA-Z1

Let's get right to it; the JVC DLA-Z1 is one of the best projectors we've ever tested, offering some of the finest images we've seen in our test room.

It puts in a stunning performance, whether we're dealing with 4K, HDR or Full HD, producing excellent colours and superb contrast.

If you have £35,000 lying about, you should happily chuck it at this projector.

Read the full JVC DLA-Z1 review

More reviews

Philips Fidelio SkyQuake

SoundMagic Vento P55

Huawei P10

LG BP556

Etymotic ER4SR

Elac Uni-Fi BS U5 Slim

Piega Classic 5.0