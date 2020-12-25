Best Boxing Day TV deals: big discounts on OLED, QLED and LCD TVs

As the taste of turkey fades, thoughts turn to the Boxing Day Sales. If you're in the market for a new TV, now is a great time to buy – prices tend to drop to their lowest levels right after Christmas.

So, whether it's a huge 8K QLED, super-slim 4K OLED, or a more compact and more affordable LCD, there's a TV here for you at an amazing price.

Most of the TVs you'll find below are 2020 models due for replacement in early 2021, hence the extra-low prices. You may find one or two 2019 models in the list, too. These are usually discounted even further so can represent even better value.

You can rest assured we'll be keeping a close eye on prices over the Christmas break, and that the deals you'll see below are the best deals available anywhere right now.

32-inch TV deals

Sony KDL-32WE613BU HD Smart TV £349 £249 at Currys

The best 32-inch TV deal we've spotted. This is a decently spec'd, well-reviewed (by buyers) 32in TV for just £249. There's direct access to plenty of smart video apps as well as the benefit of HDR support.View Deal

43-inch TV deals

Samsung UE43TU7100 43-inch 4K TV £479 £349 at Currys

This is more or less Samsung's cheapest model for 2020, and it's already had a hearty discount. It's a great TV for the money, too. it does a remarkably good job in terms of core picture and sound performance, and boasts the best, most-app packed operating system in the business. As long as you can live with only two HDMIs, there’s little reason not to buy.View Deal

Sony KD-43X7052 43-inch 4K TV £599 £477 at PRC Direct

The X70 is Sony's new entry-level 4K TV, and it's already had a healthy discount of over £120. This is an edge-lit model that supports HDR10 and HLG. We've not tested it yet, but Sony's track record suggests that even its lowest-end models are worth considering, particularly when discounted.View Deal

48-inch TV deals

Sony KD-48A9 48-inch OLED TV £1799 £1699 at Sevenoaks

To cut a long story short, this is the best sub-50-inch TV you can buy. In fact, it's probably the best sub-50-inch TV there's ever been. This is one of the first OLED TVs available below 55 inches, and it trumps the LG CX (below) for both picture and sound quality. That said, it doesn't have the next-gen HDMI features of the LG, which is something to consider if you're a keen gamer.View Deal

LG OLED48CX 48-inch OLED TV £1499 £1479 at Richer Sounds

Ok, so a £20 discount isn't usually something to shout about, but the CX is such a trailblazing TV that any discount is worthy of mention. This was the first 48-inch OLED TV to appear and, while the Sony A9 above trumps it for picture and sound, the LG CX is more feature-packed and more affordable.View Deal

49-inch TV deals

Sony KD-49X7052 49-inch 4K TV £699 £548 at Appliances Direct

The X70 is Sony's new entry-level 4K TV, and it's already had a healthy discount of £199. This is an edge-lit model that supports HDR10 and HLG. We've not tested it yet, but Sony's track record suggests that even its lowest-end models are worth considering, particularly when discounted.View Deal

Sony KD-49XG9005 4K HDR TV £1099 £769 at Richer Sounds

Sony's most premium 2019 49 inch TV is an absolute belter - so much so that we recently gave it an Award. At over £300 less than its launch price it's currently excellent value for money.View Deal

Sony KD-49XH9505 4K HDR TV £1199 £949 at Richer Sounds

This is the successor to the excellent XG9005 above and, while it looks the same in terms of design, its increased brightness, richer colours and better dark detail combine to make it a more enticing and insightful performer. Add significantly enhanced sound and a snappier user experience, and this is an all-round cracker.View Deal

55-inch TV deals

LG OLED55CX 2020 OLED TV £1799 £1399 at Richer Sounds

Brand new for 2020, LG's superb CX has already shed £500 from its price. This is the most affordable model that has all of LG's latest picture technology, and it performs beautifully, taking the already excellent C9 and adding more dark detail, richer colours and better motion. It's got you covered for next-gen games consoles, too, thanks to HDMIs that support features such as VRR.View Deal

Samsung UE55TU8000 55-inch 4K TV £699 £499 at Peter Tyson

The 55-inch TU8000 launched at £699, received a five-star verdict from us when we reviewed it at £599, and is now available for just £549. It has actually been as low as £499, but those super-cheap deals are now gone and it's still a great buy at £549.View Deal

Philips 55OLED805 55-inch OLED TV £1499 £1199 at AO

Simply put, this is the best 55-inch OLED TV you can currently buy. It trumps its many rivals for picture performance, it sounds better than almost all of them, and it's got awesome Ambilight for a touch of the spectacular. The Android TV operating system is packed with apps, too. It was awesome value at £1499 and it's an absolute bargain now.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q90T QLED TV £1599 £1199 at Amazon

The Q90T offers Samsung's flagship 4K performance for 2020 (the Q95T adds the One Connect system but is identical in terms of picture) and is, predictably, rather excellent. It's brilliantly bright, vibrant and punchy, is packed with features such as VRR and ALLM, and its operating system is second to none. And now you can buy it with a discount.View Deal

Panasonic TX-55HZ1000B OLED TV £1995 £1499 at Sonic Direct

This is, without doubt, one of the best TVs of 2020, receiving a five-star rating from us when we reviewed it at £1899. It's now £400 cheaper than that (and £500 cheaper than at launch), making it an even better buy.View Deal

Sony KD-55A8 55-inch OLED TV £1999 £1399 at John Lewis

Sony's top 2020 OLED is one of its best TVs yet. It majors on realism and authenticity, all without sacrificing punch and vibrancy. It sounds very good by prevailing standards, too, and boasts a smart, subtle design. Gamers looking to the next generation of consoles should pause to consider the lack of some HDMI features, but the A8 is otherwise an excellent all-rounder that will be a pleasure to own.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q80T QLED TV £1599 £1099 at Very

This brand new model for 2020 has already dropped in price by £700! It's one step down from Samsung's flagship 4K TV and represented an excellent mid-range choice at launch so now looks like quite the savvy choice. It's a great option for gamers, too.View Deal

58-inch TV deals

Panasonic TX-58HX800B 58-inch 4K TV £999 £749 at Richer Sounds

We've only just reviewed this 2020 midrange model from Panasonic, and it's already dropped in price by £300. This is a great set if you're looking to go big on a budget, thanks to its excellent contrast, rich colours and solid motion. It supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, too, and the operating system is simple to use and fairly well appointed with apps.View Deal

65-inch TV deals

LG OLED65CX 2020 OLED TV £2799 £1999 at Amazon

The 65-inch version LG's superb CX has been discounted even more than its 55-inch sibling above. In fact, you can now save a truly amazing £800 on its original price! It's a brilliant performer that improves on the excellent C9 from 2019 in a number of areas, and it's got all of the feature you need for next-gen gaming, such as 4K@120Hz support and VRR.View Deal

Philips 65OLED805 65-inch OLED TV: £2199 £1899 at Richer Sounds

Just like its 55-inch sibling above, the 65-inch version of the OLED805 is the best TV available at its size. It's the best for picture performance, it sounds better than almost all rivals, and it's got awesome Ambilight for a touch of the spectacular. The Android TV operating system is packed with apps, too. It was great value at launch and is even more so now.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q95T QLED TV £2999 £1989 at Richer Sounds

Samsung's 4K flagship for 2020 has already shed a massive £1000 from its price. Despite a couple of specs being slightly downgraded from last year's equivalent model, we were extremely impressed with the Q95T when we reviewed it, praising its natural picture, improved motion and sound, and superb smart platform.View Deal

LG OLED65GX 2020 OLED TV £3499 £2499 at Peter Tyson

This brand new model for 2020 doesn't only offer the best OLED picture yet produced by LG, it also boasts a supremely thin and stylish chassis that's designed specifically for wall mounting. Best of all, it's already had a hefty discount.View Deal

Sony KD-65XH9005 65-inch 4K TV £1499 £1199 at Hughes

Sony's XH90 model is 'Ready for PS5', which means it supports 4K@120Hz, VRR and ALLM. It's also a great all-round TV at a really good price. So much so, we've just given it an Award!View Deal

Panasonic TX-65GZ2000B OLED TV £4295 £3289 at AV Online

This is probably the very best TV that we tested in 2019. If you're after a 65-incher and money is no object, this is the telly to get. Not only does it boast an exemplary OLED picture that trumps even LG's own models, it's got a speaker system with genuine up-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos sound.View Deal

Sony KD-65AG9 65in OLED TV £3999 £2799 at Sevenoaks

Sony's 2019 Master Series OLED majors on picture authenticity and has one of the best sound solutions of any current TV - hidden actuators vibrate the whole screen to make an excellent sound that matches the on-screen action perfectly. It's a pricey TV compared to many above, but it is £1200 more affordable than the original asking price.View Deal

75-inch TV deals

Samsung QE75Q800T £5499 £3499 at Amazon (save £2000)

Samsung's entry-level 75-inch 8K model looked like strong value when it launched at £5499, and it now seems like a bit of a bargain with this £2000 discount. The Q800T has fewer dimming zones than the Q900TS and Q950TS below, and it goes less bright, but 2000nits is still way more than enough for a super-punchy picture. This looks like a very good buy.

View Deal

Samsung QE75Q900TS £6999 £4499 at Hughes (save £2500)

This could well be the pick of the 8K deals. It's just like the Q950TS below, to which we recently bestowed an Award, but it comes in at a much lower price simply because it doesn't have the neat One Connect box. A great buy.View Deal

Samsung QE75Q950TS 8K OLED TV £7999 £6999 at Laptops Direct

The bigger the TV, the bigger the discount, and if you've got room for a 75-inch 8K TV in your house you can currently save a £500 off this five-star 8K TV from Samsung. It's a 2020 Awards winner, too.View Deal

Samsung QE75Q60T 75-inch QLED TV £2299 £1499 at Amazon

If you want to go massive without spending a fortune, the Q60T looks like an excellent option. It's a 4K QLED, so should be sharp, bright and vibrant, and it boasts the best, most app-packed operating system in the business.View Deal

MORE: