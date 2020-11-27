Best Black Friday Apple deals: get big discounts on AirPods and HomePods

Apple is renowned for its massive discounts, but they are available if you know where to look. And we do know where to look.

We've used our expertise to dig up the very best Black Friday Apple deals, and it's good news if you're after a HomePod or pair of AirPods – although the iPad Pro has just got in on the Black Friday discount action, too.

Our pick of the best Apple deals available right now

New low price! Apple iPad Pro 2020 11-inch from £769 £707 at Amazon

The 2020 iPad Pro boasts Apple's fast A12Z Bionic processor, so it's ideal for creative types, gaming and video streaming. Discounts are very rare, but you can save over £60 on 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB wi-fi models at Amazon.View Deal

Apple AiPods Pro £249 £195 at Laptops Direct

Knock a massive chunk – £50 – off the cost of Apple's noise-cancelling wireless buds with this deal. The AirPods Pro are a joy to use (especially with iOS devices) and sound great to boot.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2in 2019 32GB Silver £349 £299 at John Lewis

If you're looking for a cheap iPad, the 2019 model is a great place to start. The display misses out on HDR support but the natural-looking picture is impressive and the sound is loud and dynamic. A user-friendly device at a user-friendly price.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) £159 £125 at Amazon

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. Save over £30 with this deal.View Deal

Apple AirPods with wireless charging £199 £157 at Amazon

Fancy the wireless charging AirPods? This tasty deal gets you Apple's flawless Bluetooth pairing and sophisticated sonics at over £30 off the typical price.View Deal

Apple HomePod smart speaker £349 £279 at Richer Sounds

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this £70 saving on the five-star HomePod smart speaker (in Space Grey) caught our eye. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal

Best Black Friday Apple AirPods deals

If you've not found what you're looking for among the hand-picked deals above, fear not: keep scrolling and you'll find the lowest, live prices on every Apple product that's currently available.

Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro

The original AirPods, launched in 2016, introduced flawless true wireless technology and average sound quality. Now, though, we have a next-generation model, which sprinkles a little more pixie dust over proceedings. The 2nd-gen AirPods (2019) make improvements in sound quality and feature unbeatable Bluetooth usability, securing their four-star review. They launched at £159 (AU$249) but you'll find them available for less just below.

Those standard AirPods come with a charging case that needs to be plugged in using a Lightning cable, but they're also available with a Qi-compatible wireless charging case. The official price for this set is £199 (AU$319) but, again, you'll find a lower price below.

Last, but by no means least, are the AirPods Pros, which feature a tweaked design, better sound and noise-cancelling. They're the pick of the range, for sure, and are now available for a good deal less than the official £249 (AU$399) price tag, as you'll see below.

Best Black Friday Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini deals

Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini

The HomePod is our favourite premium smart speaker, garnering five stars when we reviewed it at its original price of £469 (AU$469), so the discounts below are to be celebrated. It may, predictably, be incredibly Apple-centric – it's almost wholly reliant on you owning at least an iPhone – but it also delivers superb sound considering the size and money. A weighty delivery and compact styling, and Siri's enhanced, music-specific skills, make for an enticing package for Apple lovers.

After a long old wait, the HomePod Mini is now available, too, and it's exceptional, far outperforming its tiny size and low price. It's got all the smarts of the bigger HomePod, too. Unfortunately, its newness means it's not yet been discounted from its official £99 ($149) price, but as soon as a lower price does appear, you'll see it below.

Best Black Friday Apple TV 4K deals

Apple TV 4K

The flagship Apple TV box sees Apple embracing 4K and HDR – great news, because it shines a light on specs that we want to see become as popular as possible. What’s more, the Apple TV 4K box itself brings with it a whole load of 4K HDR movies to streaming for the first time. This box delivers all the key UK catch-up TV services, the biggest library of 4K HDR films available anywhere, Dolby Atmos, and great all-round performance. Recommended - especially as it's now available from some retailers with a discount on the usual price (£179, AU$249). Every little helps, after all.

Best Black Friday iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro deals

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Apple's 2020 iPhone range features four models, starting with the iPhone 12 Mini at one end and going all the way up to the iPhone 12 Pro Max at the other.

Discounts are more or less nonexistent when it comes to sim-free purchases, but service providers are working really hard to tempt you to get a new iPhone from them on contract. You'll find the best deals for all four new iPhones below.

Best Black Friday iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro deals

Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

Apple's flagship 2019 phone, the iPhone 11 Pro (£1049, AU$1749), is still an absolute belter. Admittedly, the Pro's biggest upgrade is to the camera, which is now a three-lens affair that will reward dedicated shutter-bugs with professional-grade snaps, but us content consumers also get an even better OLED screen than before and surprisingly significantly upgraded sound quality.

Flagship phones don't come cheap, which is why it can make all sorts of sense to buy last year's model when a new one comes out.

True to form, the iPhone 11 Pro Max (£1149, AU$1899) is simply a bigger version of the standard iPhone 11 Pro above. The OLED screen goes from 5.8in to 6.5in and the battery life is extended a bit, but otherwise this is the same, excellent phone.

Apple's 2019 mainstream mid-range model (£679, AU$749) was arguably the pick of the range, particularly if you're not a pro photographer. The iPhone 11's screen is LCD rather than OLED, but it delivers on-the-go video in emphatic fashion. Sound, meanwhile, is superb. Buy with confidence.

Best Black Friday Apple iPhone XR and iPhone XS deals

Apple iPhone XR and XS

The iPhone 11's predecessor - a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner - might not be the latest and greatest phone, but it remains a solid buy. It features a crisp, vibrant screen and clear sound, so it's great device for watching movies on the move. The XS originally hit the shelves at £999 (AU$1629) but you'll find it available much cheaper below.

Like the sound of the XS but want a bigger screen? The 2018-released iPhone XS Max is for you. Apple no longer sells this model, so it won't be around much longer. On the upside, the XS, which hit the shelves at £1099 (AU$1799), is now available at a hefty discount.

The most affordable of the 2018 iPhones was and remains the XR (£629, AU$1049). It has a 6.1in LCD screen and a single-sensor camera, but it remains a good choice for iPhone fans on a budget.

Best Black Friday Apple iPad deals

Apple iPad

Apple's 2020 iPad range comprises five models:

First up is the entry-level iPad (8th Generation), which features a 10.2-inch screen and is officially priced from £329 (AU$499).

Next up is the iPad Mini (5th Generation), which is smaller than the standard iPad but actually more expensive (£399, AU$599) on account of its larger storage and more advanced display.

The iPad Air has typically been the pick of the range for those who are more content consumers than content creators. At £579 (AU$899) it's a big step up in price over the standard iPad, but it has a bigger, more advanced screen, a faster processor and more storage, all built into a thinner and lighter chassis.

If you are a content creator – or simply someone who wants the best that Apple has to offer – you should check out the iPad Pros, which have even more power and even more storage than the iPad Air. There's an 11-inch version (£769, AU$1329) and a 12.9-inch model (£969, AU$1649).

Despite these all being relatively new models, there are discounts around. You'll find the very best below.

Best Black Friday Beats headphones deals

Beats by Dr. Dre has been a subsidiary of Apple since 2014 and its popular headphones and earbuds are probably the strongest rivals to AirPods when it comes to sheer ubiquity. We may not find them class leaders in terms of sound quality, but they're no doubt among the more stylish pairs out there and feature some of the most interesting wireless technology courtesy of Apple's own W1 Bluetooth chip. There are plenty of discounts to be had on Beats' wide range of headphones, especially now that Apple is due to launch its own over-ear headphones soon. You'll find today's cheapest prices on the most popular Beats models below.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

The Beats Solo 3 Wireless – originally priced at £249, AU$299 - push the boundaries of wireless headphones technology. And while the sound quality may not beat the best headphones around, the extra battery life, range and close compatibility with the iPhone, mean the Solo 3 Wireless are well worth a look, especially at the discounted prices below.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

We admire the Powerbeats Pro headphones (£220, AU$350) for their build, their fit and their superb features. Thanks to the Apple H1 Bluetooth chip technology, they’re wonderfully easy to set up and use, and they’re virtually glitch-free in their delivery of wireless audio.

In terms of practicality, the Powerbeats Pros are an excellent set of headphones, they just can't quite match the very best in terms of sound. But if you can find a good deal below, it might be tempting.

Beats X

As the most Apple-centric wireless headphones not made by Apple, the Beats X (£130, AU$200) are aimed squarely at iPhone owners. It’s all about the Apple W1 chip, which makes this pair slicker than your average Bluetooth headphone. They’re easy to live with, and Bluetooth performance is almost faultless whether they end up connected to an iPhone or Android equivalent.

Beats Powerbeats 3

Beats by Dre EP