The BBC has launched an update for the iPlayer for iPad app , bringing access to the Radio 4 Extra archive as well as a bug fix.

Launched in February 2011, the BBC iPlayer for iPad app has had nearly a million downloads but some users, according to the Beeb, have reported issues.

The new update, released today and of course free to download, hopes to correct this bug while also bringing Radio 4 Extra to the iPad app.

BBC Radio 4 Extra, previously BBC Radio 7, is "an archive entertainment network with classic comedy, drama and features", which relaunched in April.

