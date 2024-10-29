Bargain alert! Save 26% on this forgotten-yet-fabulous five-star wireless speaker

JBL and Apple might have dominated the wireless speakers category at the What Hi-Fii? Awards 2024, but we've found a previous five-star winner that's still available with a tasty discount.
The mains or battery-powered Audio Pro Addon C3 offers serious bang for your buck and you can get the multi-room speaker for £119 at Amazon and Richer Sounds right now. At Richer Sounds you'll need to sign up as a VIP Club member to access the deal, but it's free and only takes a few seconds.
We originally tested the Audio Pro at £249 back in 2022, but more recently it has settled around the £160 mark, so it's great to see the price drop even further.
Audio Pro Addon C3 was £160 now £119 at Amazon (save £40)
The Audio Pro Addon C3 is an excellent portable speaker and earned a five-star review, impressing us with its mature, refined and open sound. You don't want to miss this impressive saving on the black version. Five stars
Deal also available at Richer Sounds
Audio Pro has built up a formidable reputation for producing some of the best wireless speakers and seriously challenges the likes of Sonos and other multi-room rivals.
When testing out the C3, we were impressed with the level of refinement from such a small unit. It also sounded great when pushed to slightly higher volumes, which can’t be said of every portable speaker.
The C3 houses a 9cm woofer flanked by a 75mm tweeter on either side and a rear-firing bass reflex port. It offers roughly 15 hours of battery life at half volume or around 9 hours at full – or, you can plug it into the mains.
It's a neat-looking unit with a control panel on top which gives you access to various controls and the ability to change sources.
Alongside wi-fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, the speaker features a 3.5mm auxiliary input for wired connections. There's also an ethernet socket for hardwiring the speaker to your home network for a more stable connection.
Audio Pro’s Addon C3 is a must-consider if you are looking to get a high-quality wireless speaker with multi-room capabilities. And at the bargain price of just £119, you'll struggle to find a better value proposition.
