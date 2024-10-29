Bargain alert! Save 26% on this forgotten-yet-fabulous five-star wireless speaker

JBL and Apple might have dominated the wireless speakers category at the What Hi-Fii? Awards 2024, but we've found a previous five-star winner that's still available with a tasty discount.

The mains or battery-powered Audio Pro Addon C3 offers serious bang for your buck and you can get the multi-room speaker for £119 at Amazon and Richer Sounds right now. At Richer Sounds you'll need to sign up as a VIP Club member to access the deal, but it's free and only takes a few seconds.

We originally tested the Audio Pro at £249 back in 2022, but more recently it has settled around the £160 mark, so it's great to see the price drop even further.

Audio Pro has built up a formidable reputation for producing some of the best wireless speakers and seriously challenges the likes of Sonos and other multi-room rivals.

When testing out the C3, we were impressed with the level of refinement from such a small unit. It also sounded great when pushed to slightly higher volumes, which can’t be said of every portable speaker.

The C3 houses a 9cm woofer flanked by a 75mm tweeter on either side and a rear-firing bass reflex port. It offers roughly 15 hours of battery life at half volume or around 9 hours at full – or, you can plug it into the mains.

It's a neat-looking unit with a control panel on top which gives you access to various controls and the ability to change sources.

Alongside wi-fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, the speaker features a 3.5mm auxiliary input for wired connections. There's also an ethernet socket for hardwiring the speaker to your home network for a more stable connection.

Audio Pro’s Addon C3 is a must-consider if you are looking to get a high-quality wireless speaker with multi-room capabilities. And at the bargain price of just £119, you'll struggle to find a better value proposition.

