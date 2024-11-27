Bang & Olufsen's luxurious, high-end wireless earbuds promise transparent sound and "the best ANC technology" ever

Bang & Olufsen has launched a brand new pair of luxury wireless earbuds. Following the distinctive Danish brand's release of the premium Beoplay H100 over-ears earlier this year, B&O is turning its attention back to the in-ear market with its big bucks Beoplay Eleven wireless earbuds.

An evolution of the Beoplay EX and priced at a rather bank-busting £429 / $499, the costly newbies are targeted at consumers who want transparent, clear sound in a pair of luxurious-looking earbuds. Designed to look like chic jewellery and aiming for improved performance across the board, B&O promises better active noise cancelling, a clearer sound and improved wind reduction from its latest pair.

According to the brand, the buds' ANC offers double the noise reduction at low frequencies over the previous Beoplay EX, for what B&O calls "the best ANC technology in an earbud to date". The earbuds feature six microphones with reduced hiss noise levels to provide a "luxurious experience" and a clearer, more natural transparency mode. Further, the Beoplay Elevens' external microphones offer additional stems with mesh padding to provide a more open sound and help reduce wind noise.

(Image credit: Bang and Olufsen)

The Eleven are constructed using polished aluminium combined with a glass touch interface and a mirror-like finish, while the light, durable aluminium charging case employs a pearl-blasted aluminium design. The eartips, meanwhile, are made of premium silicone which B&O claims contours to any ear shape for a more comfortable, stable fit.

Luxurious they may appear, but the Beoplay Eleven offer a rugged IP57 rating, allowing ample protection against dust ingress and immersion in water for up to a meter in depth. The Eleven also offer up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge, a solid figure when compared with the 6.5 hours offered by our favourite premium buds, the 2024 Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 (£349 / $399 / AU$599).

According to Francesco Tonon, B&O's Vice President of Product Management: “The new Beoplay Eleven delivers even better sound quality thanks to transformative ANC and Transparency that embodies our innovation capabilities, and we cannot wait to bring them to our customers".

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Eleven come in two colourways – natural aluminium or copper tone – and will cost £429 / $499 / €499. The aluminium finish is available now, whereas the copper colourway will be available from December 17th.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy

I've picked out the best Black Friday wireless speaker deals – but should you wait for better prices?

Best noise-cancelling headphones: tested by our in-house experts