Award-winning Samsung 55-in 4K TV now slashed in price ahead of Black Friday

The class of 2020 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TVs has just been announced, and a quick scroll to the Best 55-58in TV under £1000 reveals the Samsung UE55TU8000.

The reason we're telling you this? Right now, this excellent 55-in 4K Samsung can be snapped up for significantly less than a grand. You see, although some retailers list this TV with a £699 RRP (and we tested it at £599) now, at Sonic Direct, you can buy it for just £499 – a stonking £200 saving on some list prices.

Samsung UE55TU8000 55-in 4K TV £599 £499 at Sonic Direct

Samsung's 8-series is positioned just below the company’s glamorous range-topping QLEDs. Under intense review, we praised this midrange TV's "Brilliant HDR picture, bags of tonal detail and punchy colours", leaving us with no choice but to hand it one of our recent 2020 What Hi-Fi? Awards. At this price, it's an absolute steal. View Deal

It’s a classy, near bezel-less TV with a ‘three-sided Boundless Design’ that is neatly finished on the rear with a fairly uniform 6cm thickness and no awkward lumps sticking out to hinder wall-mounting.

The Tizen user interface has had a few minor tweaks since the 2019 models. Not only is it stacked with apps and services, but it’s clean and easy to use. It also features Samsung’s Ambient Mode, with access to artwork, background themes and other visual niceties, all designed to turn your telly into something more stylish than a black rectangle when not in use.

Voice control is through Bixby, as has been standard for the last few seasons, but this time, the option to choose Alexa is also built into the system (Google Assistant has been promised as a later update).

Under review, we enthused, "the picture is involving, exciting and way beyond anything else you’ll find at this price. To have top levels of shading and punch in the same TV is beyond the capability of most mid-range TVs – and it’s the kind of performance you’d pay a lot more for with QLED and OLED technology."

Right now, you can snap it all up for an extra £100 off the lowest-seen price – a lovely saving ahead of Black Friday. Our advice? If you're looking to level up your home cinema game now, give this Samsung some serious thought...

