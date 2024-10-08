Austrian Audio’s new headphones aim to “fine tune” one of our favourite 5-star sets’ sound

Austrian Audio has unveiled new Hi-X20 wired headphones, promising that the new closed-back cans will offer a “fresh take” on the firm’s sound.

The Hi-X20 were unveiled today and are the step-up option to the Austrian Audio Hi-X15, which not only received a five-star review from us, but it's also a current What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

The closed-back, wired headphones are being marketed as a refinement on the Hi-X15. At their heart, they feature the same 44mm driver and ring-magnet system with a copper-clad aluminium voice coil as the Hi-X15.

The design aims to improve airflow and reduce the weight of the membrane and voice coil connected to it, thus letting the Hi-X20 drivers change direction faster and offer more responsive, precise audio.

The new headphones use the same driver technology as their cheaper sibling, but Austrian Audio says it has taken steps to adjust the Hi-X20’s tuning, based on user feedback. This work, it says, lets the new cans deliver an improved high-precision sound with "honest" frequency response, fast transients, and minimal distortion in the low end.

(Image credit: Austrian Audio)

The Hi-X20 features a foldable design with metal hinges and slow retention, detachable foam memory pads. The included detachable 3m cable features the same 3.5mm jack at one end with a 2.5mm connector on the other as comes with the Hi-X15.

The headphones are set to retail for £119.99, which puts them above the £89 Hi-X15. We have asked for US pricing and will update this story when we get it.

Though we are yet to test the Hi-X20, Austrian Audio’s pedigree and our positive experience reviewing the Hi-X15 means they have certainly piqued our interest.

Austrian Audio is a Vienna-based audio brand formed by a group of ex-AKG employees. The Hi-X15’s solid audio and affordable price was a key selling point for them, so if the Hi-X20 can improve or even moderately refine on it that would be an impressive achievement.

Even if they do, however, that price will put them against some stiff competition, including the five-star Røde NTH-100 sitting at the top of our best wired headphones buying guide.

