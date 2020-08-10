Audiovector R 6-series teased, brings 112 changes over predecessor

Audiovector has teased the next addition to its family of R-series speakers.

The R 6-series (pictured below) is, in the Danish brand's words, "a total renewal of the previous SR 6-series with more than 112 new additions, changes, and improvements compared to the very popular predecessor".

The R 6-series is due to launch in early September and will join the R 3-series floorstander, R 1-series standmount, RC centre channel and R Sub – which arrived last autumn. Our review of the R 3-series says the speakers are "good enough to stand toe-to-toe with the very best" while the R1-series are "a brilliant choice if you’re after a top quality standmounter to work in a smaller space". Needless to say, our expectations are high for the forthcoming flagship model.

The R 6-series, which will sit between the R 3-series and reference R 8 Arreté in the brand's speaker line-up, features an Isobaric Compound Bass System and, like its siblings, benefits from Freedom Ground Technology (an earthing terminal connected to the drive unit chassis to get rid of unwanted currents flowing in the structure). It will be available in a range of finishes, including the Italian Walnut veneer pictured here.

Audiovector is promising more information soon, but in the meantime consider our appetite suitably whetted.

