Audioengine has announced details of two new products; the D3 USB DAC and the A2+ desktop speakers.

The D3 USB DAC supports and upsamples to 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio straight out of the box, with no drivers or installation software needed.

The D3 can drive low and high impedance headphones, and comes with a 3.5-6.3mm headphone jack.

As well as featuring asynchronous data transfer with dual master clocks to accept audio from any computer, the volume of the computer OS can also be controlled.

.

Audioengine director, Brady Baruqenquast, said: "If you're looking for an ultra-portable DAC that drives even the lowest-impedance headphones, the D3 won't disappoint."

The Audioengine D3 USB DAC is available now for £165.

The Audioengine A2+ desktop speakers meanwhile, are an upgrade to the original Audioengine A2 speakers. Updates include the addition of a USB DAC and a new power supply.

The left speaker is powered, and the right is passive. Custom Kevlar woofers and tweeters deliver 15W RMS, with 30W peak per channel. A Dual Class AB Monolithic amplifier is built in too.

The A2+ speakers feature mini-jack, RCA and USB inputs, and mini-jack and USB cables are supplied in the box.

The optional W3 wireless adaptor can be added to the speakers, to allow for AirPlay streaming.

The Audioengine A2+ desktop speakers are available now in satin-black, or high-gloss white finishes for £215. The W3 wireless adaptor retails for £125.

By Max Langridge

