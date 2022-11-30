Audio Physic unveils new high-end Avantera floorstanding speakers

Audio Physic isn't exactly a household name, but the German brand has built up an impressive reputation for designing elegant, muscular loudspeakers packed with interesting tech.

Its latest release? The revamped Avantera floorstanders, which incorporate a host of premium tech from the firm's flagship Cardeas, most notably PowerTrain 'centreless drivers'. These are said to "transfer kinetic energy" more efficiently, resulting in "outstandingly natural music reproduction". Nice.

The Avantera also sport a reworked HHCT III+ tweeter which is supposedly "completely decoupled" by way of its mechanically isolated mounting plate. The Double Surround bass/midrange drivers, meanwhile, do away with the conventional 'spider' to ensure "room-filling low-frequency reproduction".

(Image credit: Audio Physic)

Construction is just as high-tech thanks to the "multi-sandwich enclosure", which is comprised of "a honeycomb structure covered with either a glass-elastomer or wood veneer panel-elastomer composite". Even the cabinet struts are made using ceramic 'foam' (almost as hard as diamond, apparently) to further reduce unwanted vibrations.

Audio Physic has gone to town elsewhere, too, equipping the tweeter and midrange drivers with 'WBT Plasma Protect' connectors. This high-quality gold-plating technique promises to add an extra layer of "spatial" sound to the Avantera.

As ever, state-of-the-art German engineering doesn't come cheap. The Avantera loudspeakers are on sale now, priced at £21,800 (Glass White/Glass Black) and £22,800 (Black Ebony High Gloss/Rosewood High Gloss). That's around $26,000 / AU$39,000 and $27,200 / AU$40,600, respectively.

