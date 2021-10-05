Apple's next iPad Air won't have an OLED screen, analyst says

Apple's next iPad Air won't have an OLED screen, as predicted. That's according to Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), probably the most revered Apple analyst out there.

Apple's iPad Air is expected to get an update next year. It was widely thought the tablet would make the jump from LCD to OLED screen technology. But Kuo reckons that won't happen, not yet at least.

According to Kuo's latest investor note, Apple has cancelled its plans for an OLED iPad Air due to the high cost and performance not meeting its expectations. He also speculated that an OLED Air could have harmed sales of the upcoming mini-LED-toting 11-inch iPad Pro.

Mini LED displays have more local dimming zones than traditional screen tech – and the more dimming zones a display has, the more exact and precise it can be in terms of contrast, producing deep blacks next to bright highlights.

At present, only the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a mini LED screen. But Apple is rumoured to be bringing it to the 11-inch Pro next year.

Apple doesn't refer to the tech as mini LED. Instead, it markets it as Liquid Retina XDR.

Kuo's latest investor note follows news last week that Apple and Samsung had canned a planned partnership to develop an OLED screen for an updated 10.9-inch iPad Air.

