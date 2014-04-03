Apple has announced this year's WorldWide Developers Conference will take place from the 2nd to the 6th June at San Francisco's Moscone West.

The future of iOS and OS X will once again be the subject, with Apple expected to release news on the latest versions of the Apple's mobile and desktop operating systems and most likely showcase iOS 8.

Last year at WWDC 2013, Apple launched iOS 7, calling it "the biggest change to iOS since the introduction of the iPhone".

Following the launch of the iPhone 5c and iPhone 5s, and the iPad Air, Apple will be expected to talk about the latest developments and launch iOS 8.

Apple is promising more than 100 technical sessions for the lucky developers to get tickets, with a chance to talk about apps with over 1000 Apple engineers.

For WWDC 2014 tickets will be allocated by random ballot, with the ticket application open now on the Apple developers website.

The Monday 'State of the Union' session will be live streamed via the WWDC website, and is likely to see the new Apple OS products released and demoed.

by Joe Cox

