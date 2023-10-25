Apple 'Scary Fast' product event: what to expect (and the likely no-shows)

Apple has some more goodies in store. It's sent out invites to a 'Scary Fast' event on 30th October (that's Monday), the day before Halloween.

So what's in store? Traditionally, Apple announces new iPads around this time of year, shortly after the annual September iPhone launch. But there's plenty to suggest it has some other tricks (and treats) up its sleeve...

New Macs

This is most likely the focus of the event – the relevant page on the Apple site features an animated logo of the Finder file manager on macOS. Rumours abound that a new iMac and MacBook Pro are in the works, both using Apple's own M3 processor.

New iPads

Recently, rumours emerged of the main iPads getting a modest spec boost, including chip upgrades. Though it seems bigger improvements – like 120Hz screens – are further down the line. Noted Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman reckon we won't see new iPads until next year, but October is traditionally when Apple unveils its new slates...

Improved Apple TV app

One of the most exciting announcements could be nothing to do with hardware. Recent rumours suggest that Apple is working on improving the Apple TV app, making it much more of a streaming hub than its current form. The goal seems to be to create one app that encompasses the Apple TV+ streaming library, third-party channel subscription options and rented and purchased content from the iTunes Movie store. Expect plenty more integration with other streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+. A December rollout has been mooted, which makes it a prime candidate for next week's Apple event.

A HomePod with a screen

A HomePod with an LCD screen is in the works, according to the latest rumours. An Apple collector has shared images online showing components from an unreleased HomePod prototype which included a large, fully functional touchscreen at the top of the unit. This unit – apparently codenamed B720 – is reportedly planned to go into production at some point in the future, so it's highly unlikely we'll see it as soon as next week. Still, the same source who revealed the unit claims that Apple's current tvOS 17 code – used for Apple Music and Apple Podcasts – is being rewritten to be fully compatible with a new format to be used on the HomePod's new LCD display. This, it is said, will be controlled by an internal app which can scroll through functions including audio playback, home controls and taking phone calls. Look out, Amazon Echo Show.

Budget AirPods...

Could we finally see the launch of the AirPods Lite? Rumours of a budget pair of Apple wireless earbuds have gone a little quiet of late, with Apple seemingly content to just lower the price of the current model when it launches a new pair. But it has a budget iPhone in the form of the SE, so why not a cheaper pair of AirPods?

... And pricier AirPods too

The AirPods Max are very nearly three years old now, which is ancient in headphones terms. Could we see the fabled AirPods Max 2 model next week? Or updates to the in-ear models – the AirPods 4 or AirPods Pro 3? The AirPods 3 are two years old now, and the AirPods Pro 2 over a year old.

When is Apple's 'Scary Fast' event?

The Apple event starts at 7.59pm ET / 4.59pm PT / 11.59pm GMT on Monday 30th October. You can watch live on Apple.com, YouTube or through the Apple TV app. We'll bring you all the news worth knowing about, so stay tuned.

MORE:

Apple TV is about to get better for users with soundbars and original HomePods

These are the best AirPods you can buy

And the best AirPods alternatives for non-Apple fans