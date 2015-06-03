According to a press release sent out by the company, "because customer safety is the company's top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using their Beats Pill XL speakers".

Owners who visit Apple's dedicated web page and submit all the necessary information will be able to claim an Apple Store credit or electronic refund for £215.

This isn't exactly the kind of publicity Apple would want in the build up to the expected launch of its iTunes-based music streaming service on 8th June.

Nor is it the first time battery issues have surfaced. Back in November 2011, Apple issued a recall notice for its 1st generation iPod Nano, citing the risk of an overheating battery.

The Beats Pill XL was launched in 2013, before Apple acquired the Beats brand for $3 billion a year later.

