Apple Music support finally comes to Tesla cars with latest software update

It might be fun to ride in one-horse open sleighs, but do they support Apple Music? No, they don't. Tesla's electric cars do – thanks to the company's latest 'Holiday Update'.

The fresh firmware means that Apple Music is now integrated into Tesla's music player, alongside other music apps such as Spotify. Users should benefit from both Tesla's UI and voice commands, making it easier to find songs while driving.

There is a slight catch, however. Per the release notes (via @arstechinc), "Tesla owners will need a Premium Connectivity subscription for Apple Music to work over a cellular connection" ($10 a month in the US).

As for Spatial Audio, Apple has previously announced that Apple Music will support the tech in some vehicles, but it seems that Tesla isn't part of the programme. The release notes don't mention Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos or indeed lossless audio.

The update (2022.44.25) is rolling out now. To access Apple Music in a Tesla, tap the Apple Music icon in the Application launcher, scan the QR code with your mobile device, and log in with your Apple ID.

The software adds a host of other goodies including, the ability to play thousands of Steam games in your car, a new Tesla Arcade game (Mahjong), Dog Mode (dog-friendly climate control and remote video monitoring), Light Show (the vehicle's headlight flash to the music) and a Mario Kart-themed Autopilot mode.

Apple Music has been spreading its wings lately. It landed on Microsoft's Xbox consoles earlier this year and, just last week, Apple revealed a new karaoke mode called Apple Music Sing.

MORE:

Our pick of the best music streaming services: free streams to hi-res audio

Read our full Apple Music review

Apple Music vs Spotify: which is better?