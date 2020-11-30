Apple Cyber Monday deal: save £23 on iPad Mini (5th-gen) with this rare deal

Discounts on Apple products are still hard to come by, even though Cyber Monday is in full flow. (Apple's "four-day shopping event" doesn't count, as it gives gift cards for future purchases, rather than actual discounts here and now.) But Currys PC World has £23 off the price of the iPad Mini (5th-gen).

That brings the price down to £376. It's not a huge saving, but considering it's on one of the finest tablets currently available, we'll take it.

Apple iPad Mini Cyber Monday deal

Apple iPad Mini £399 £376 at Currys PC World

Apple's silver mini marvel is discounted by £23 at Currys PC World. Picture and sound quality are both superb and will help you make the most of the 12-month Apple TV+ subscription you'll get thrown in for free.View Deal

This is the latest version of the iPad Mini, and was released in 2019. At 7.9in, its screen is significantly more cinematic and immersive than that of even the biggest iPhone. It's a real upgrade on its predecessor too – it's brighter, less reflective, supports wide colour gamut for the first time, and has Apple’s True Tone tech, which adjusts the display’s colour temperature and brightness based on ambient light.

It provides a more sophisticated picture all round, delivering more distinctive highlights and a lot more shadow detail in dark scenes. Colours are more vibrant, too.

Inside is Apple's A12 Bionic chip, which you’ll also find in the iPhone XS and XR. Storage options are 64GB as the entry-level option or 256GB as an upgrade. And the speakers are an improvement on the previous iPad Mini's, though they are still situated at one end of the screen. It means that when watching in landscape, the sound only comes from one side of the device. Which is a bit of a drawback.

But, it's still a worthy upgrade on the previous generation, and one of only a handful Cyber Monday deals on Apple tablets that you'll currently find out there.

MORE:

Want the iPad Pro? The cheapest Cyber Monday iPad Pro deal is over at Amazon

Read the full Apple iPad Mini (2019) review

Check out our definitive list of best tablets